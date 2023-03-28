The Greater Piedmont REALTORS recognized 2022 award winners at its Annual Awards Banquet on March 24.

There were 49 honorees awarded for contributions to their clients, community and the Association, according to a release from CEO Debbie Werling.

Amanda Petty with RE/MAX Gateway won Rookie of the Year and Scholar of the Year; Terrie Owens with Long & Foster was named Own It Leader of the Year; Tish Smyth with Piedmont Fine Properties won REALTOR of the Year and Good Neighbor of the Year; and Dave Couk with Integrity Home Mortgage was named Affiliate of the Year.

Smyth is immediate past president of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the Virginia Main Street program headquartered downtown. She is a former teacher who got into real estate around 20 years ago.

All of the award winning agents and brokers have demonstrated a commitment to education, community service and professionalism in the real estate industry as well as dedication and exemplary service to their clients, said Greater Piedmont President Kelly Thornton, a longtime agent in Culpeper County.

“2022 was a challenging year with a shift in the market, interest rates, and low inventory and these top realtors were able to assist their clients both buying and selling homes throughout our communities,” she said.

Greater Piedmont REALTORS is a trade association representing 650 real estate professionals in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.