Generous. Comical. Down-to-earth. A role model. A sportsman. An engaged father and husband. A mentor and a longtime educator.
These words and more were used to describe community member James Arthur Avery, a former 40-year math teacher and coach with Culpeper County Public Schools who worked through the transition from segregated to integrated public schools.
The Chesterfield resident died July 26. Avery was 88. He is survived by six children, James Jr., Cynthia, Sandra, Stephanie, Janice and Anthony, eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a brother, David Avery and was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Bea.
Mr. Avery was an involved and loving father, his firstborn James Avery Jr. said on Thursday.
“With all this going on, I had a lot of time to reflect. He taught me how to drive a stick, he was my Little League baseball coach,” said his son, who now lives in Texas. “I remember playing basketball with him in the backyard, him always beating me, and me getting mad and him telling me I needed to stop acting like a baby and grow up.”
Growing up in Culpeper, James Avery Jr. played various sports and his dad was the one who drove him to all the practices and games. While waiting for practice to be over, avid reader James Avery Sr. always had a book in his hand, paperback action novels like the “Doc Savage” series, his son said.
Mr. Avery grew up in Smithfield, N.C. and served in the U.S. Marines prior to his teaching career. He went on to receive his bachelors of Science degree from St. Augustine College in Raleigh, N.C., according to Terry Miller, curator with the Carver 4-County Museum of Culpeper County.
The museum is located inside the former George Washington Carver Regional High School where Avery became a teacher. His career started on August 26, 1957, according to CCPS records.
He raised his family in a home on nearby Carver School Road, off of U.S. 15, in the shadow of Cedar Mountain for which the nearby Civil War battle was named. CCPS does not keep records on the Carver school that educated the area’s Black students for 20 years, but Avery became a teacher at Culpeper County High School when schools integrated here in 1968 and Carver closed.
James Avery Jr. said his father was not a civil rights activist and didn’t do any marching or protesting during those years of difficult change.
“But the love that is now pouring out from the people he taught during segregation and after shows me that he was definitely a leader in the community,” he said.
In addition to being a teacher, Avery was a senior class advisor and ran the graduation ceremonies. He also ran concessions at his ball games, said James Avery Jr.
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said Mr. Avery was one of his favorite teachers, calling him a role model for him and many others.
“A man of character and humility that you couldn’t forget,” Deal said, adding his grades were average and Mr. Avery was a moderately tough teacher, “Always looking out for your best interests.”
Culpeper native and Carver alumna Hortense Hinton-Jackson said Avery taught generations of students and their parents.
“He and his family became a part of our community, he was always friendly and comical, loved to joke and tease,” she said.
Caver alumni Charles Jameson said Mr. Avery “was a role model of what I wanted to be in my early years … I could see that he was a mentor at Carver and then at Culpeper County High School.”
Recently retired longtime former CCHS teacher and coach Peggy Allen said she and her husband, Jim, a fellow teacher, both started working with Avery in 1971.
“Mr. Avery was just dedicated to his profession,” she said on Thursday. “He loved kids, he loved working around kids and you always saw him at every sporting event you could think of.”
The math teacher always had a smile, Allen added, and a desire to help.
“I can remember him doing all the taxes for the teachers,” she said. “He was one of those people when you said his name it brought a smile to your face because you knew what a good man he was.”
Mr. Avery retired from Culpeper County Public Schools on June 30, 1996, and moved with his wife to the Richmond area to be closer to their children. In recent years, the longtime educator returned to Culpeper County for a reunion at Carver.
James Avery Jr. said his father wasn’t a strict teacher.
“He was down-to-earth,” said his son. “He had a fun classroom, he had his own unique way of getting you to do stuff you didn’t want to do. He’d say you don’t have to do it now, you can always come back and do it next year.”
James Avery Jr. recalled attending first grade in a segregated school here. He said his father’s example when segregation ended was that “he did whatever he needed to do to continue to do his job.”
The teacher’s son added, “The love I am seeing from so many people shows me he had tremendous impact on people of all races.”
A celebration of life for James Arthur Avery will be held at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 1 at Bliley’s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. in Richmond.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 in Culpeper National Cemetery. The Rev. Sanford Reaves Jr., Avery’s former neighbor, will preside over services.
