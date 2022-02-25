Lottie Moon is stunning gorgeous. Her eyes are bright and quite a contrast to her vivid coloring. She makes great... View on PetFinder
James W. Robinson Jr., 29, and William H. Hawkins, 32, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Claire Paige Way.
More than 40 businesses, including Culpeper Wood Preservers north of town and Hampton Inn to the south, slated to be incorporated as part of 136-acre enlargement of town limits occurring no sooner than July 1.
Leroy Chandler enters into plea agreement with prosecutors in shooting death of Torri Robinson during a cookout on Vantage Place; defendant meant to shoot brother after talking politics.
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Hailey L. Childress, 19, charged with failure to yield right-of-way in crash Tuesday on Route 17 near Bealeton.
It's Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.
A woman who had made contact with the cat in the Shifflett's Corner area was treated for rabies and her other cats were required to quarantine for four months.
A subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon Data Services seeks land rezoning to build two data centers, 430K-square-feet, operating 24-7 in an agricultural area along Route 3.
A 24-year-old Stafford man was killed Saturday night when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a county deputy’s police cruiser…
UPDATE: all people described by police as active participants in the fight were identified within hours of bulletin being posted.
