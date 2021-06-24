Meet the tyrannosaurus family at the Science Museum of Virginia

Among the recent dinosaur discoveries is the Guanlong wucaii, a feathery relative of the T. rex, whose existence confirms that at least some tyrannosaurs were covered with feathers. In all, 10 life-sized dinosaurs are on display. While guests will learn of the defining traits common among all tyrannosaurs, they will also see that there is an impressive variety in the size and features of Tyrannosaurus family members that roamed the Earth from 168 million to 68 million years ago.

As visitors explore the exhibit, they’ll have an opportunity to hatch a dinosaur egg, bring the dinos to life as they mimic their movements, and engage in a race against time as they work on a multiplayer gaming table to construct a family tree before the screen self-destructs in a meteor explosion.

The exhibit includes sections on dino-hunters, the habitats of tyrannosaurs and the legacy of what we can learn from them—for example, how a sudden environmental devastation can cause even the most dominant species to go extinct.