Meet the tyrannosaurus family at the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND—The folks at the Science Museum of Virginia have come upon the recipe for an unforgettable experience that is educational, thought-provoking and exciting fun for all members of the family.
Take fascinating creatures that roamed the continents nearly 200 million years ago, add trailblazing scientific discoveries throughout the past 150 years, and top with cutting-edge technological possibilities to make it all come to life. There you have the ingredients for the newly unveiled touring exhibit “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.”
As guests enter the museum’s Rotunda, the astounding sight of a 5-foot replica of a T. rex skull signals that an encounter with a prehistoric realm is at-hand. Proceeding to the Dewey Gottwald Center, the excitement mounts when they enter a nearly 40-foot tunnel.
As they walk through a virtual cityscape of Richmond, a plethora of tyrannosaurs emerge, running with them—and after them. When they are safely on the other side, visitors will have an opportunity to meet and greet and learn more about these creatures in the immersive multimedia exhibit.
The most popular of the species is the Tyrannosaurus rex, which makes an appearance as a life-sized replica. The T. rex is on record at nearly 20 feet in height, 40 feet in length and weighs in at more than 19,000 pounds.
“But if you think you know the Tyrannosaurus, think again! Our knowledge about dinosaurs is continuously changing and expanding. This touring exhibition has a wealth of new information about the T. rex’s fascinating extended family, featuring fossils and casts of specimens of 25 different species and a spectrum of opportunities to virtually interact with them,” said Timshel Purdum, director of Playful Learning and Inquiry and enthusiastic dinosaur expert.
Among the recent dinosaur discoveries is the Guanlong wucaii, a feathery relative of the T. rex, whose existence confirms that at least some tyrannosaurs were covered with feathers. In all, 10 life-sized dinosaurs are on display. While guests will learn of the defining traits common among all tyrannosaurs, they will also see that there is an impressive variety in the size and features of Tyrannosaurus family members that roamed the Earth from 168 million to 68 million years ago.
As visitors explore the exhibit, they’ll have an opportunity to hatch a dinosaur egg, bring the dinos to life as they mimic their movements, and engage in a race against time as they work on a multiplayer gaming table to construct a family tree before the screen self-destructs in a meteor explosion.
The exhibit includes sections on dino-hunters, the habitats of tyrannosaurs and the legacy of what we can learn from them—for example, how a sudden environmental devastation can cause even the most dominant species to go extinct.
“If we can understand how species were impacted by climate change in the past, we can understand more about the climate change that we are currently undergoing,” said Jennifer Guild, manager of communications and curiosity. “One reason that dinosaurs have been so popular among all ages is that there’s an aspect of mystery about them. You can’t see them in a zoo or travel the world to see them in their habitats. For children, they spark awe and wonder because of their sheer size and the ongoing scientific discoveries and continual revelation of new information is interesting to adults.”
“The ‘Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family’ exhibit is a perfect fit for the spirit of our museum and our quirky love of everything we do. It communicates fascinating science in a fun and engaging way,” said Purdum. “I hope exploring this exhibition will spark interesting conversations for families and that it might inspire some young visitors to want to be a scientist.”
The Science Museum of Virginia will host a variety of dinosaur experiences and activities to complement the “Tyrannosaurs” exhibit, including the jaw-dropping film “Dinosaurs Alive” on the 76-foot screen of its Dome theater, which brings the awe-inspiring creatures from the Triassic period to the Cretaceous period roaring to life.
In addition, an exhibit of paleoart titled “Bringing the Dead to Life” explores how artists’ depictions of dinosaurs have changed with new discoveries throughout the years.
Also, the museum’s makerspace, “The Forge,” will offer workshops where participants can try their hand at fossil casting, dinosaur sculpting and experimenting with robotic dinosaurs, and the Art Lab will provide an opportunity to create dinosaur artwork.
Throughout the summer, costumed actors portraying Mary Anning, a 19th-century paleontologist who discovered bones in the cliffs along the English Channel, and “Susie,” who is pursuing new information about the T. rex, will make periodic appearances in the museum’s galleries.
Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.