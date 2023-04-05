The so-called ‘mega-lot’ behind the Culpeper Depot is taking shape, recently reaching the grading stage following weeks of site work across the tracks.

The 200-spot parking lot will sit on 5.5 acres of town-owned land adjacent to Culpeper National Cemetery. Vehicles will access the parking lot across the tracks via East Spencer Street.

Pedestrians will be able to get into downtown on foot via a 50-feet-tall pedestrian bridge that is going to be built over the tracks. The parking lot will also have pedestrian access to the National Cemetery.

The bridge will have stairs, elevators and public restrooms as part of the project. Culpeper-based Taft Construction was recently awarded the bridge construction contract.

The town plans to develop remaining land at the mega-lot with a park as part of the $5.86 million, 18-month East Spencer Street Public Parking project.