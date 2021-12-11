 Skip to main content
Melchers Home for the Holidays
Belmont, the historic home of artist Gari Melchers and wife Corinne in Falmouth, will celebrate the season with decorations on view through Jan. 2. In the 1920s, the Melchers took delight in decorating their country house during the holidays. The interior decorations have been arranged using Mrs. Melchers’ journal entries and archival materials. The exterior decorations have been provided by the Sunlight Garden Club. The event is included with museum admission. For information, call 540/654-1015 or visit garimelchers.org.

