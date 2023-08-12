So Melinda “Mellie” has had a very rough life…she’s around 2 years old and already had multiple litters. When she... View on PetFinder
Melinda "MELLIE"
Related to this story
Most Popular
In ongoing criminal case, Sheriff Scott Jenkins was in federal court Thursday without a defense attorney; local GOP says they support Watson f…
The bodies of Omar Wade, Marieme Wade and Aicha Wade were pulled from the water Saturday.
Faith is known in Culpeper as the daughter of the late Gordon Dickerson, who worked at the Federal Reserve then ran the beloved Corner Shelf B…
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 1 for the grand opening of its new linear accelerator, which will of…
Local team, Battlefield Ball Busters, is based out of the former Culpeper Sport & Racquet Club tennis center off of Lovers Lane.