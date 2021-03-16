Millions in road projects tied to VA clinic

Nearly $200 million in road improvements are tied to the agreement to bring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic to Spotsylvania County.

All of the projects aim to improve the road network around the site of the future outpatient clinic, which will be built on about 60 acres off Hood Drive between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.

Some of the projects will be completed in the next few years, while others are in the planning or study phase. The county is footing a portion of the costs along with state money through Smart Scale program.

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors adopted an agreement last week to fund preliminary work on five of the road projects. Three of the projects are tied to the Interstate 95 interchange south of where the clinic will be built.

Both of the exit ramps will be improved—work that must be completed by 2025. Those projects will cost an estimated $42.4 million combined.

The other project tied to the exit would convert it into a diverging diamond interchange, which would cost an estimated $40 million. The Virginia Department of Transportation is studying the project, which would not need to be done before 2031, county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said.