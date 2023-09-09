Tags
The shooting victim, Jolanda M. Frye, 47, of Culpeper, died in her home from her injuries at overnight incident in Friendship Heights apartmen…
U.S. Route 522 shut down following two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning involving a tractor-trailer just north of Rapidan Road, near Winston.
The power company is applying to build a 230 kV transmission line and substation on a former horse farm in Stevensburg to serve Amazon campus.
Jenkins, running for a fourth term in November, has appeared in the courtroom at five attorney status hearings since being indicted—but withou…
He was discovered by searchers at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the southern part of the park near Ivy Creek.
