WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to an AP source.

The Washington Post first reported the right-hander's decision to retire, saying the announcement is expected to come Sept. 9.

Strasburg, who turned 35 last month, had his career knocked off course by injuries after leading the Nationals to their first title in franchise history four years ago. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.

Strasburg is owed just over $150 million beyond this season on the $245 million contract signed in 2019. It was unclear if the sides had negotiated a buyout.

Strasburg went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in 247 career regular-season starts in the majors, all with Washington. He was a three-time National League All-Star.