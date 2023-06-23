For a brief moment, Bilal Coulibaly was an Indiana Pacer. Then, he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

A whirlwind night for Coulibaly at the NBA draft on Thursday was part of a memorable one for his country.

Four players from France were drafted Thursday — and two of them going to the San Antonio Spurs. This is the second straight year — third time overall — that four or more French players have been taken in the same draft.

Coulibaly and his much-heralded French teammate and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama also made draft history by becoming the first two players from France to both be taken in the top 20, according to research provided by the league.

French guard Rayan Rupert was taken by Portland with the 43rd selection, and Sidy Cissoko joined Wembanyama in San Antonio a pick later.

“We coming,” Coulibaly said after being taken at No. 7 by the Pacers before being traded. “We coming.”

The Wizards certainly hope he arrives soon. After Coulibaly was selected, Washington drafted Houston forward Jarace Walker with the No. 8 pick and them made the swap with Indiana.

In the second round, the Wizards selected Serbian big man Tristan Vukcevic and Dayton forward Toumani Camara.

The draft concluded a whirlwind week for the Wizards and new team president Michael Winger, who quickly concluded an team overhaul was necessary. The Wizards started by trading NBA All-Star Bradley Beal and his mega contract to the Phoenix Suns for point guard Chris Paul and forward Landry Shamet and a package of second-round picks, this year and next.

Then on Thursday, Winger sent top big man Kristap Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in a three-way trade that included the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards received guard Tyos Jones from Memphis, forwards Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari from Boston and another second-round pick.

Finally, Paul was traded to the Golden State Warriors for rising forward Jordan Poole.

Coulibaly spent this season with Metropolitans 92 of the French league — with Wembanyama on the same squad.

Coulibaly compares his game to the L.A. Clippers’ Paul George, because of his two-way impact and ability to score. Like Coulibaly, George is also 6-foot-8.

Poole, who turned 24 earlier this week, averaged 20.4 points this past season, one that began with Golden State veteran Draymond Green punching Poole at practice during training camp before taking a brief leave of absence from the team.