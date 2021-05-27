Neera
Related to this story
Most Popular
No sign commemorates a place in Richmond where 20,000 Black people were buried. Lenora McQueen wants to change that.
Lenora McQueen came to Richmond four years ago to see learn more about her fourth great-grandmother. That’s when she found out where she was buried in the city.
Dylan D. Whetzel was killed by multiple shots to the head before his dismembered remains were recovered in a Spotsylvania County forest earlie…
Like all good things, Greg Hatfield knew his wildly successful tenure as Eastern View High School’s head football coach would come to an end one day.
'We hear a lot about the need for workers': Virginia unemployment declined in April, but the labor force also dropped overall
Virginia's unemployment rate continues to drop as the COVID-19-pandemic slowly recedes, but the job market still has some major issues along with an overall economy that is in flux.
A man who was arrested in King George County after he scammed at least eight women out of more than $267,000 while pretending to love them ple…
FCSO: Stevie Wilson shot gun in air while in altercation with another.
"In Virginia, we will continue the pause on disconnections for nonpayment and remain committed to help those trying to get back on their feet," the corporation said in a statement of far-reaching economic impacts of pandemic.
There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
- Updated
If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...
US Marshal's Services took Shemea Inez Penn into custody last week in town for alleged involvement in apparent shooting death of Brian Keith Dudley, 37, of Stanardsville.
Richard Murray "Trey" Coe faces charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.