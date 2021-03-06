1,700-acre Maroon Solar project considered again by Culpeper planners this week

In its most recent conversations last month on the generation district, the board reached consensus to not codify a size limit for solar farms in the proposed ordinance and to consider requests on a case-by-case basis. However, the matter is not yet finalized; the planning commission will get its first look at the new land zoning proposal at a special meeting March 17.

The current Maroon Solar application exceeds the 300 acres and is a concern for staff, according to the staff report.

“The applicant has submitted an application that divides the project into three phases which brings the individual phases closer to this 300-acre target in an effort to more closely align with the current policy. The applicant provides several reasons of why this project should be allowed to exceed the overall size threshold, but the main reason appears to be financial,” the staff report states.

Mass grading of the site involving more than 50 acres at a time is also a concern for county staff as well as the Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District, which noted potential widespread erosion impacts of the project in a Feb. 4 report.

Permanent vegetation should be in place prior to the disturbance of any next phase of 50 acres, the District stated.