10 die in traffic crashes in VA over July 4 weekend, four involved motorcycles

Ten people died in traffic crashes statewide over the July 4 holiday weekend in what Virginia State Police is calling a disturbing trend of increased fatalities.

Four of the crashes involved motorcycles and a fifth was an all-terrain vehicle. So far this year through July 7, there have been 399 traffic fatalities statewide compared to 395 during the same time period last year, according to a state police release.

Fatal crashes over the ‘21 holiday occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford and the city of Newport News. The fatal motorcycle crashes were in Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford. The Patrick County crash involved the ATV.

“Virginia State Police substantially increased our presence on Virginia roadways this past weekend, and yet, we still have people flaunting the safety of others on the road by driving at excessive speeds and under the influence,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it.”

As part of Operation C.A.R.E. over the four-day holiday, Virginia troopers arrested 61 drunk drivers, cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 seatbelt citations. Virginia State Police responded to 669 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,550 disabled/stranded motorists.