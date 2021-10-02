10 discuss dirty water, relief dollars at Culpeper council candidates forum

Ten candidates for Culpeper Town Council answered questions about clean drinking water and spending $19.5 million in federal pandemic bailout funds through the latest American Rescue Act. The event was a Sept. 22 forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at Daniel Technology Center.
Participants were given two minutes for opening and closing remarks at the program attended by around 100 people on a Tuesday night. The gathering was civil and there were no audience outbursts, as cautioned against by Chamber CEO Jeff Say in his introduction.
Following is part two of the forum coverage, containing platforms presented by contenders seeking one of four seats in the Nov. 2 election. Council members serve four-year terms, and will be listed on the ballot without political affiliation.
Voters have many to choose from this year in town.
William Yowell: incumbent vice mayor
Billy Yowell, a retired small businessman, in opening remarks said he’s served the community for 30 years and wants to continue in that capacity. Longtime chairman of the finance committee, he noted the town is in great financial shape.
“We have not raised real estate taxes in 20 years and I’ve also supported our public safety department and know we have one of the best units in the state of Virginia,” he said.
Yowell defended the expensive drinking water study Town Council authorized in 2019 in response to citizen outcry, in certain areas, about brown water and bad taste. Microscopic particles or sediment in the water after filtration are not harmful, Yowell said, of what’s been described as an aesthetic issue.
It will cost $15 million to fix, Yowell said, and raise water rates 25 percent. Town public works is replacing and repairing old cast iron lines contributing to the problem, he said, and the town will spend $6 million of American Rescue Act on a major wastewater upgrade.
Adrian Sledge: local pastor and first-time candidate
Sledge in stating his candidacy emphasized the range of community service projects he’s engaged in since moving to Culpeper in 2011 to become pastor at Antioch Baptist Church. Now pastor of The MOVE Church, Sledge said he wants to address, as a member of Town Council, poor quality housing in low income areas.
“They need to have dignity, standards, need to make these landlords accountable,” Sledge said in opening remarks. “Finally, I want to be able to do something about property taxes, eliminate it once the town is debt-free.”
Clean drinking water is a basic necessity and right for every American citizen, he said.
“We shouldn’t stop working until every house has clean water,” Sledge said. “We have to start caring more about the citizens than our political views. Nobody wants to drink brown water or water that stinks.”
Regarding use of the federal bailout funds, the local pastor said the town needs more sidewalks for kids to walk to school and to help jump-start closed businesses.
“There’s nothing for families to do in town,” Sledge said.
He also supported creating a community policing curriculum through the Culpeper Police Department to share statewide and conduct training here.
Joe Short is a defense contractor, veteran, father
Another first-time candidate, Joe Short moved to Culpeper with his wife and children 17 years ago after falling in love with the downtown.
“We had merchants inviting us into the shops, welcoming us, introducing us to other residents, a gentleman tipping his hat at my wife,” he said in opening remarks. “We had found not just a house, we had found a home.
A defense contractor that creates teams across federal agencies, private industry and public institutions, Short said he works toward common goals with various partners in spite of differences. He said he’s spent the past 17 years investing in Culpeper as a youth coach, scouting leader, firearms instructor, attending church and organizing community events.
On the water issue, Short said he’s experienced discoloration at his house, attributing the problem to high growth, new housing developments and aging infrastructure.
Six deep wells have boosted capacity, but are also contributing mineral deposits, he said. Filtering out the particles will cost a lot of money and take 10 years to accomplish. Short called it a tough decision.
On using American Rescue Act funds, the candidate supported premium pay for essential town workers, including at the police department, an incentive program the town is already implementing. Short also advocated more funding for mental health and substance abuse by adding more trained co-responders to help local police. It diverts people from jail, he said.
Janie Schmidt is ‘Virginia girl’ retired from electric utilities
The only female candidate running for town council this year, Janie Schmidt is semi-retired, has lived in Culpeper for 25 years, raised two sons and works in senior healthcare.
“I was drawn to run with all the division we have in this country—to be part of what is happening in Culpeper.Specifically, to be part of the Town Council,” Schmidt said in opening remarks. “I have no alliances or partnerships with any of the inner circles in town. I come with a blank slate, an open mind and with a servant heart.”
On the drinking water issue, she acknowledged efforts by the town in frequent flushing of the system. Schmidt said iron deposits are causing discoloration, and it’s not a safety issue. Pipe replacement should continue, she said, adding that micro-filtration, as described by Yowell, was an expensive option.
On spending the $19.5 million federal funds, the candidate supported investment in infrastructure, including broadband fiber in town and public safety.
“We need to do what we can to support first responders,” Schmidt said, “and the small businesses that have suffered tremendously,” during COVID lockdowns.
Fred Sapp: salesman, served in Army
This first-time candidate repeated in opening remarks what he has oft said before.
“This idea of running for Council is simple: it’s about the people of Culpeper. Regardless of whether you have a party affiliation, at the end of the day for me personally it’s about ‘We the people,’” he said.
Sapp called out the longtime incumbents on Council.
“The people who have been here forever, generations, what they call the Davis Street crowd, their term, they think they are the only people that matter,” he said. “My promise if I am elected it’s about all the people…not we the elite.”
The problem of discolored and bad-tasting drinking water in town has not been solved, Sapp said, noting the water at his house stinks, and three doors down, it’s brown.
The candidate supposed the problem was somewhere between the water plant and town residences.
He supported using the federal bailout to purchase new firetrucks for local volunteer departments, typically funded by the county.
“We can’t kick the can over to the county,” Sapp said, suggesting the town split the cost with the county to purchase two new pumper trucks for Co. 1, located in town.
Bobby Ryan: former councilman, town native
The Army veteran offered brief pre-recorded remarks at the forum shown on the big screen in the spread-out meeting space.
“I’ve been drinking town water for over 70 years and I don’t see anything wrong with it,” Ryan said.
Of complaints about too much chlorine, the candidate said, “I don’t see it. I don’t taste it.”
The former councilman said the town corrected the issue several years ago of discolored water in the Oaklawn neighborhood—where constant complaints about poor quality prompted the water study.
On spending the federal dollars, Ryan said the town should give money to the local fire company, the police department and sheriff’s office “so they can retain good officers.”
The former councilman said the town should also give some of the federal award to Manna Ministry, Culpeper Food Closet, Services to Abused Families, Full Circle Thrift and Culpeper Free Clinic “because they all do things for the community.”
Pranas Rimeikis: former mayor, special forces master sergeant
A town resident for 30 years, the incumbent, multi-term councilman reflected on the changes that have happened in that time.
“30 years ago there was no Yowell Meadow Park, there was just a big overgrown field. The depot was on Norfolk Southern’s list for demolition. Downtown at night was dark, was deserted, and some considered it a dangerous place to be. The roundabout was a huge intersection with traffic in three directions that backed up on Main Street. The police department was working out of a former auto repair shop,” Rimeikis said in opening remarks.
Since his time on council, Rockwater Park opened and miles of sidewalks and trails have been added.
“Those are just some of the tangible projects that former councils and this council have worked on…and I’m proud to have been part of that group and their work to make Culpeper the town that it is today,” he said.
The drinking water study the town did two years ago concluded the water is safe to drink, Rimeikis said. Color, odor and taste are all aesthetic issues, he said.
“I get that—most is coming from the plant and not the lines,” Rimeikis said of not wanting to drink dirty water. He said the town is continually working to improve the system.
He added there are specific protocol for how the town can spend the federal relief funds, including millions allocated for its water and sewer utilities. A “good chunk” will go to the police and to replace lost revenue during the ongoing pandemic, Rimeikis said. Funding the volunteer fire stations is a county function, he added.
“The county has ARPA funds as well,” Rimeikis said.
Wes Mayles is former chamber CEO, HR professional
The wife of a public school teacher who moved to Culpeper in 2008, Mayles said he is seeking a seat on Town Council as a better way to serve Culpeper. He listed his professional and community experience in stating his qualifications for Council, including time as head of Career Partners Inc. and on Culpeper Economic Development Advisory Committee.
Mayles has volunteered with the Culpeper AirFest and coached with Culpeper Soccer Club.
“Through my experience, I’ve learned to work with people from all walks of life and know how local government operates as well as the needs of our community. Through my experience, I hope to share this knowledge with the community,” he said in opening remarks.
On the water issue, Mayles said it’s a hot topic every two years around election time.
“We still haven’t seen the results,” he said, describing a consistency issue with old pipes and rusty water. “My water is clear…my neighbor down the street, it’s brown.”
Using American Rescue Act funds to fix the problem would be a smart investment, Mayles said. The candidate also supported investment in reliable, affordable internet in town, and providing for first responders and law enforcement.
Culpeper continues to be among the fastest-growing places in Virginia, he said, also backing contribution to local fire companies to replace aging equipment.
From New Orleans, David Kulivan works in nonprofits
First-time candidate David Kulivan said in opening remarks that Culpeper is a very special place.
“I know that being a productive and contributing member of your community is a huge responsibility. Your town, your family, it’s what you leave future generations,” he said.
“Not far from where we’re sitting tonight in 1775 Culpeper Minutemen gathered under an oak tree. They lit a spark that night that turned into a torch. That torch guided people down the path of freedom for generations. We all carry that torch.”
Kulivan said he is running for Town Council to guard freedom and to ensure local citizens, families and businesses can thrive.
He challenged the town for spending more than $200,000 on the drinking water study “to pay an expert for what you already know.”
Citizen concerns about poor water quality went unheard for so many years and through the tenures of many council members, he said.
“We have to move forward,” Kulivan said, adding that future generations should be not saddled with the issue and that pipe replacement should continue.
He backed using the federal dollars for investment in town infrastructure based on identified needs including more trail connections. Kulivan was first to bring up the issue of the town giving money to the volunteer fire companies, specifically Co. 1, for a new pumper truck, decades old.
The pandemic cut fundraising to nearly nothing for many VFD stations that depend on that for capital equipment, he said of still-silent bingo halls. It would be a contribution “every citizen in Culpeper can be proud of,” he said.
Travis Brown: millennial electrician who grew up hereThe first-time candidate stated three priorities if elected town councilman—the first being clean drinking water, “which as of this moment is not the case,” Brown stated in opening remarks.
He spoke again of improving high-speed internet in town with more than one provider, a townwide network, and reasonable rates.
“Thirdly, we must fiscally responsibly build a pool or recreational center here in town. We cannot bust the bank to do it, but people have been promising to build a pool since I was born in 1990 and it’s never happened and we cannot just keep making campaign promises that we’re going to build something for families and children in our community and not do it,” Brown said.
The Hazen & Sawyer drinking water quality report the town contracted last year showed issues with the system, he said, including old pipes. Brown then brought up something no other candidate has acknowledged regarding this issue—the level of bacteria in Mountain Run, making it unsafe in most places for recreational use, including the lake.
Mountain Run Lake is a back-up reservoir for the town which the state DEQ has identified as impaired for bacteria levels and benthic health. Lake Pelham is the primary reservoir that mixes with wells in the municipal drinking water system. Lake Pelham is not impaired, according to DEQ.
Brown said he finds that hard to believe of two lakes in the same water system feeding supply downhill.
“We must involve the state and county to fix these environmental issues,” he said. Brown said the town should spend the ARPA money to improve its water and provide an affordable broadband network.
“I’m a millennial. I’m the internet generation,” the candidate said, noting dependable cyber infrastructure affordable for users is necessary to attract tech start-ups. The roundabouts in town have relieved a lot of traffic, Brown said, encouraging more road improvements “to ensure we can keep going” and attract more young professionals.
