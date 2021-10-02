10 discuss dirty water, relief dollars at Culpeper council candidates forum

Citizen concerns about poor water quality went unheard for so many years and through the tenures of many council members, he said.

“We have to move forward,” Kulivan said, adding that future generations should be not saddled with the issue and that pipe replacement should continue.

He backed using the federal dollars for investment in town infrastructure based on identified needs including more trail connections. Kulivan was first to bring up the issue of the town giving money to the volunteer fire companies, specifically Co. 1, for a new pumper truck, decades old.

The pandemic cut fundraising to nearly nothing for many VFD stations that depend on that for capital equipment, he said of still-silent bingo halls. It would be a contribution “every citizen in Culpeper can be proud of,” he said.

Travis Brown: millennial electrician who grew up hereThe first-time candidate stated three priorities if elected town councilman—the first being clean drinking water, “which as of this moment is not the case,” Brown stated in opening remarks.

He spoke again of improving high-speed internet in town with more than one provider, a townwide network, and reasonable rates.