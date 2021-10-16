'100 percent'—Culpeper Electoral Board conducts voter machine accuracy testing

Due to several local races in November’s election for school board, town council and board of supervisors, the county had to format 10 unique ballots to be used by voters based on precinct location. Each of the unique ballots was tested Friday.

Test ballots inserted in the wrong precinct voting machine were not accepted. Test ballots on which multiple selections were made in one race—over-voting—were also not accepted.

Test ballots with no votes activated a message that election workers can override if a voter opted not make any selections. Otherwise, the blank ballot is given back to the voter for making selections.

Wynham will preserve all the paperwork and test ballots until after the election in the case of recount or challenge to show that the county did the proper logic and accuracy tests.

At the end of Friday’s check, he reset each voting machine, deleting all the test votes, to show a public count of zero for Election Day.

Electoral Board Chairman James “Chuck” Holmes has worked in local voting for more than 30 years. He was on site Friday for the voting machine testing.

