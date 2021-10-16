'100 percent'—Culpeper Electoral Board conducts voter machine accuracy testing

Members of the Culpeper County Electoral Board gathered in a secure location Friday afternoon for logic and accuracy testing of 17 Patriot voting machines that will be used in the Nov. 2 General Election here.
State law requires that each machine used in an election be checked prior to the election to ensure it has been programmed correctly and is functioning properly.
Logic and accuracy testing also uncovers any ballot printing or coding issues that may affect accurate and complete tabulation, according to the Virginia Dept. of Elections.
The testing was previously conducted on the two machines now being used in the registrar’s office for early voting.
Since early voting started Sept. 17, more than 1,400 local residents have cast ballots, registrar James Clements said Friday. “Basically over 100 a day for the last week or so,” he said.
As of Oct. 1, more than 35,000 people were registered to vote in Culpeper County.
Culpeper County voting machine technician Andy Wynham oversaw Friday’s process. He started by verifying “zero sheets” at each unit, meaning no votes were contained therein.
“All the machines are set as if for election morning,” he said. “Poll workers come, open the outer shell, they take the key and open the inner lid, which automatically activates the machine. “I’ll go down and activate every machine real quick and then we’ll start the process.”
Due to several local races in November’s election for school board, town council and board of supervisors, the county had to format 10 unique ballots to be used by voters based on precinct location. Each of the unique ballots was tested Friday.
Test ballots inserted in the wrong precinct voting machine were not accepted. Test ballots on which multiple selections were made in one race—over-voting—were also not accepted.
Test ballots with no votes activated a message that election workers can override if a voter opted not make any selections. Otherwise, the blank ballot is given back to the voter for making selections.
Wynham will preserve all the paperwork and test ballots until after the election in the case of recount or challenge to show that the county did the proper logic and accuracy tests.
At the end of Friday’s check, he reset each voting machine, deleting all the test votes, to show a public count of zero for Election Day.
Electoral Board Chairman James “Chuck” Holmes has worked in local voting for more than 30 years. He was on site Friday for the voting machine testing.
The county purchased the Patriot voting machines in 2017 all together at one time, he said. They are the type of machines in which voters fill in a paper ballot before inserting it to be counted.
The machines replaced touch-screen voting equipment the Dept. of Justice ruled illegal due to the capability of electronically transmitting tallies over a wireless internet connection.
The Patriot model is never online, Holmes said.
“Precinct workers have poll books, and the communication only exists between the units and to verify the numbers that’s in that precinct,” he said. “None of that information is disseminated until after the election. There’s no possibility of hacking.”
Holmes said the machines provide “fail-safe reporting” with triple securities in place to ensure no wireless transferring of voting data is taking place during the election. That was a major selling point for that model of machine, he said.
Holmes could recall only two instances, from years ago, in his three decades of anyone questioning local ballot accuracy. In one case, a voter could not reach the lever mechanism to write in a candidate.
“For this county, we’ve never had problems of people questioning the integrity,” Holmes said.
He was asked how confident he felt that the 2021 elections in Culpeper County would be secure.
“100 percent,” Holmes said. “We have a protocol that is set in place and it’s designed that it cannot happen.
“The integrity of the election depends on the individual’s competence that is handling the vote after it is cast, but we have policy already written, guidelines that establish the chain of custody to the print packs to the actual paper tab being created so the chance is nil as to that particular aspect.”
The signature of Clive Richmond, secretary of the electoral board, will verify the logic and accuracy testing. A local Republican, he’s been on the electoral board since 2013.
Can people trust the process?
“I think so,” Richmond answered. “Every ballot that goes in gets counted.” Asked if he had any doubts about local election accuracy, “Absolutely not,” Richmond said.
Former Culpeper County School Board Chairman Michelle North monitored the testing process Friday as a volunteer for the local Democratic Committee.
“From a community member standpoint, I think it’s dreadfully important,” she said of the machine checks. “What is even more important is to have this information disseminated to the community.”
540/825-4315