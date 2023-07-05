A new business, 101 Latino Multiservice, held a grand opening celebration at the Culpeper Business Center on June 29.

Sponsored by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially welcome the business into the community. 101 Latino Multiservice began operations in April to help members of the Latino community with financial issues.

The business offers workshops to help community members understand how to fill out paperwork related to personal and business finances. Services also include documentation, legalizations and other professional services to those whose only language is Spanish.

According to owners Franz and Karina Rodriguez, Culpeper County has experienced an increase in the Latino population that makes a business like theirs necessary. They report that in the last two years, the local Hispanic population has grown from 15% to 20% of the county’s population.

“There are those that already have small businesses that need assistance when it comes to their children’s schools, finding lawyers or obtaining passports,” said Franz Rodriguez. “Small items that we take for granted.”

“We want to help the Latino community to first feel more comfortable and help them when they need assistance. I’m originally from Bolivia so I know how they felt when they got here,” said Karina Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez’s both have backgrounds in finance and are members of the local Hispanic community. Franz has lived in Virginia for 42 years and spent nine of those as a financial counselor. Karina has worked in the banking sector for 15 years and wanted to do more for local Latinos based on her love for the community.

“When I worked at the banks with the Latino community, I had long lines waiting for me. That’s what I love, I love to talk to them and guide them through simple issues like online banking,” Karina said. “Sometimes you need to take that extra time to help them understand how it all works.”

Since opening in April, 101 Latino has been very busy, not only individuals, but with other businesses that hire from the local Latino community.

David Lee, of the local nonprofit Culpeper Literacy Council, attended the event. The council offers comprehensive literacy services for adults in the Culpeper area.

“It’s a terrific service for the Latino community and the majority of the literacy council’s student’s are Latinos trying to learn English, but so often what we find is that a lot of our students do need help in other areas such as documents, insurance, etc.,” Lee said. “101 Latino will be a great opportunity for our students who need help in those areas.”

101 Latino Multiservice is located at 14115 Lovers Lane, Suite 127 in Culpeper, for more information visit 101LatinoMultiservice.com.