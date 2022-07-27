$10K lottery ticket sold at Giant in Spotsy as Mega Millions tops $1 billion

More than 188,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. That includes four Virginia tickets that each won $10,000, including one at Giant Food on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania.

However, no ticket in Virginia or elsewhere matched all six winning numbers to claim the jackpot. That means the estimated jackpot for the 11 p.m. drawing this Friday, July 29 will be $1.025 BILLION dollars, according to a Virginia Lottery release.

The other four tickets that won $10,000, matching four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball, were purchased at 7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville; 7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach and at Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.