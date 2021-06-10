11 candidates vying for 4 seats in Culpeper Town Council election

D’Avilar is a member of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, and a public speaker.

Kulivan is a 14-year Culpeper resident and New Orleans native who works in the nonprofit sector, according to his campaign Facebook page. He is married with two children attending Epiphany Catholic School. Kulivan said he “is committed to keeping Culpeper prosperous and great.”

Human resources professional Mayles led the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce from 2017-19 as CEO and president and is a 12-year resident of the town. He stated among his platform items, encouraging business development so as to retain some of the 60 percent of commuters who leave Culpeper for work every day.

Former Vice Mayor Ryan served on Town Council for nearly 20 years until his loss in 2019. He is a lifelong town resident and U.S. Army veteran who attended business college and was a traveling salesman.

Sapp is also an Army veteran, according to a previous interview with the Star-Exponent announcing his first-time candidacy, running on a platform of lower taxes. He is an account executive.

Schmidt is a 25-year resident of Culpeper who has a master’s degree in counseling, according to her campaign page. She states she enjoys being involved in her community.