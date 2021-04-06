122 rural acres in Hartwood designated as perpetual conservation easement

More than 100 acres of the historic Spotted Tavern Farm at Dodd’s Corner in Hartwood will be preserved as a perpetual conservation easement—free from development—under Stafford County’s Purchase of Development Rights Program.

“The conservation easement will preserve not only critical cultural resources, but also provide environmental benefits through preservation of forests, wildlife habitats, wetlands and waterways,” said Edwin Martinez, a Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist. “The fields and forest support a varied population of wildlife, and recent and planned management activities will help protect habitat for quail and various pollinator species for years to come.”

The county’s PDR program allows the county to acquire conservation easements voluntarily offered by property owners to ensure that valuable resources are protected and efficiently used, while limiting the risk of potential sprawl.

Under the program, the landowners retain their property, but have restrictions as to what can be built on the property in the future.