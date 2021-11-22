13 apply to fill Culpeper Town Council vacancy

Thirteen town citizens submitted letters of interest to town hall by the deadline on Monday in seeking to fill a Culpeper Town Council vacancy beginning in early December through December 2022.

Meanwhile, Councilman Pranas Rimeikis has submitted a letter of resignation, effective Nov. 21, with more than a month still left on his four-year term.

Rimeikis, former mayor, did not win reelection to a sixth term on town council in the November election.

Town Council will consider applicants at a special meeting Dec. 2 for the vacancy created in late October when one-term councilman Keith Brown abruptly resigned.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People who applied to fill the one-year vacancy are: Tanner Carlton, Russell E. Deane, John Doyle, Whitney Grespin, Joseph D. “Dan” Jenkins, Erick Kalenga, David C. Lee, Robert Legge, Robert W. “Wes” Mayles, Jr., Jeffery C. Mitchell, Robert M. (Bobby) Ryan, James-Frederick Sapp and Adrian D. Sledge, according to Town Clerk Kim Allen.

The newly seated Culpeper Town Council, with two new members, will meet after Jan. 1 to decide the process of filling the vacancy created when councilman Frank Reaves Jr. won the mayoral election in November.

Reaves will vacate his council seat with two years in his term.