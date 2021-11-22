 Skip to main content
13 apply to fill Culpeper Town Council vacancy
13 apply to fill Culpeper Town Council vacancy

Town hall

Culpeper Town Hall

Thirteen town citizens submitted letters of interest to town hall by the deadline on Monday in seeking to fill a Culpeper Town Council vacancy beginning in early December through December 2022.

Meanwhile, Councilman Pranas Rimeikis has submitted a letter of resignation, effective Nov. 21, with more than a month still left on his four-year term.

Rimeikis, former mayor, did not win reelection to a sixth term on town council in the November election.

Town Council will consider applicants at a special meeting Dec. 2 for the vacancy created in late October when one-term councilman Keith Brown abruptly resigned.

People who applied to fill the one-year vacancy are: Tanner Carlton, Russell E. Deane, John Doyle, Whitney Grespin, Joseph D. “Dan” Jenkins, Erick Kalenga, David C. Lee, Robert Legge, Robert W. “Wes” Mayles, Jr., Jeffery C. Mitchell, Robert M. (Bobby) Ryan, James-Frederick Sapp and Adrian D. Sledge, according to Town Clerk Kim Allen.

The newly seated Culpeper Town Council, with two new members, will meet after Jan. 1 to decide the process of filling the vacancy created when councilman Frank Reaves Jr. won the mayoral election in November.

Reaves will vacate his council seat with two years in his term.

Rimeikis is stepping down with some 40 days still left on his term in office.

He said in an email Monday he made the decision to save the town the $900 monthly stipend council members receive.

“The rest of the year’s agenda is pretty routine. I don’t think it’s necessary for me to collect a stipend just for showing up,” Rimeikis said in an email.

