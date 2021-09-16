 Skip to main content
134th birthday of our nation's constitution is Sept. 17
134th birthday of our nation's constitution is Sept. 17

Culpeper Charters of Freedom (copy)

A Culpeper resident views the new Charters of Freedom monument soon after its dedication in November, 2020, at Yowell Meadow Park. One of the founding documents displayed here, the U.S. Constitution, celebrates its 134th birthday on Friday.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Friday, Sept. 17, marks the 134th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on that date in 1787.

In celebration, Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced that free copies of U.S. Constitution booklets are available at the Culpeper County Public Library starting Friday and through the coming week.

“It is the oldest constitution still in use in the world,” said Nancy Rice, co-chair of the local DAR Constitution Week Committe, in a statement. “It was designed to prevent the concentration of power in a few hands.

“In the federal government, power is spread out among the president, the congress, and the courts. The states and the federal government are a second power tension. The Electoral College is a third balancing mechanism, ensuring that a president is elected by all the states rather than by a few powerful population centers,” Rice continued.

“Finally, in contrast to most of human history, this document has secured the peaceful transfer of enormous power from one administration to the next, allowing individuals to prosper in stability and safety. We celebrate and know our Constitution,” the statement concluded.

At Montpelier, the home of founding Father James Madison—known as the “Father of the Constitution”—the anniversary of the document will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 18. “Highlights of Montpelier” tours will be offered of the house between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as a tour of the Annie duPont Formal Garden at 10:30 a.m. and an archaeology-focused tour of the field lab at 1:30 p.m.

“Mr. Madison will be on-site near the Temple and having interactive discussions at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.,” Montpelier’s website states. “Barbara’s Soul Food on Wheels will be serving up delicious meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The First Regiment of Dragoons Revolutionary War will be on the grounds and giving demonstrations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 to 12 for a tour ticket and access to the grounds. A property pass, allowing visitors to wander the grounds and more than 8 miles of trails, costs $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12 (Orange County residents have access to Montpelier’s grounds free of charge).

