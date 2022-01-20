135th Virginia State Police Basic Session graduates 58 troopers Friday

The Commonwealth will graduate its 135th generation of Virginia State Troopers at a ceremony this Friday, Jan. 22.

The 58 new troopers will be presented diplomas during 10 a.m. commencement exercises at State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin will speak at the graduation ceremony, according to a state police release on Thursday.

“Completing the training here at the Virginia State Police Training Academy is no easy feat, and when you add the challenges COVID has brought, the bar is raised even higher,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent., in a statement

“These 58 Trooper-trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication.”

The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in over 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.

The members of the 135th Basic Session began 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on July 6, 2021. The graduates are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Vermont and the countries of Germany and Mongolia.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Jan. 31. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area, according to the release.

Graduates that will be assigned to the VSP Culpeper Division are William Brady Blankenship, of Powhatan and Michelle Lynn Carney, of Roanoke.

Brand new Trooper Kortney M. Leazer, of Remington will be assigned to the Bedford Division, and Trooper Alexander B. Wallace, of Staunton, has been assigned to work with VSP in Orange County, according to the release.