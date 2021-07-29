14 healthful initiatives benefit from $117K in Culpeper Wellness grants

Culpeper Wellness Foundation recently announced $117,838 in grant awards to 14 local organizations providing community assistance in areas of medicine and health, nutrition, recreation and fitness, education, aging and recovery services, justice system advocacy and public transportation.
The grants support health and wellness projects in the nonprofit Foundation’s service area of Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties, according to a release.
Some tangible byproducts of the grant for local citizens will include better heart health, access to fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and eggs, summer camp for local youth and rides to medical appointments and for mental health crisis services.
"We’re very happy to have the program reinstated this year," said Culpeper Wellness Foundation President Shari Landy in a statement.
"I’m grateful to the members of our Healthy Living Grants advisory committee for their thoughtful review of each grant application submitted. It is always inspiring to see the broad scope of work being done to support health and wellness in our service area.”
The 2021 Healthy Living Grant recipients are:
—Orange Free Clinic $10,000: Purchase of devices and supplies in support of patient chronic care management (nebulizers, pulse oximeters, digital blood pressure cuffs, glucometers)
—Madison Free Clinic $10,000: Support to community heart health: Purchase of EKG and AED equipment; staff & volunteer training in equipment use
—University Physicians Orange Primary Care $5,095: Support to chronic care program for management of diabetes, blood pressure and heart health.
—Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia $10,000: To support Triple Play: A Game Plan for Mind, Body & Soul, through participation in physical activities, games, cooking and nutrition, sports leagues and programs that promote social and emotional wellness for youth in Madison and Orange counties
—Culpeper Presbyterian Church $10,000: To support inclusion of fresh fruits and vegetables in Manna Ministry’s meals and take home items for community members in need.
—Culpeper Renaissance Downtown Farmers Market $5,585: Youth nutrition education program and Farm Fresh Dollars for kids to promote healthy eating and fresh food accessibility.
—Aging Together $5,000: Educational conference serving health care workers and caregivers supporting individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.
—Culpeper Medical Center $10,000: Service to provide safe transport for mental health patients to inpatient treatment facility.
—Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, CARS $9,888: Equipment to support expansion of recovery services.
—Culpeper Baptist Church $7,500: Support to 8-week summer camp for K-8 grade children with focus on academics and socialization.
—People, Inc. $10,000: Court-appointed special advocate program.
—Piedmont Environmental Council $9,270: Support to area food pantries through fresh milk and egg donation program.
—Virginia Regional Transit $10,000: To support community need for accessible transportation to medical care.
—Young Lives Culpeper $5,500: To support education in nutrition and healthy foods preparation and mentorship for young mothers and their families.
Since 2015, more than 40 organizations have received grants in support of their work to improve health and wellness in the service area. The program temporarily was placed on hold in 2020 to maximize funds in support of emergency needs related to COVID-19.
The Foundation operates the Free Clinic of Culpeper, Culpeper Sport & Fitness and Powell Wellness Center, one of only two fitness centers in Virginia certified by the Medical Fitness Association as a medically integrated facility. Now under development, a foundation recreation center will offer volleyball, basketball and pickleball on multi-use courts, activities space and more.