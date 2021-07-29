14 healthful initiatives benefit from $117K in Culpeper Wellness grants

Culpeper Wellness Foundation recently announced $117,838 in grant awards to 14 local organizations providing community assistance in areas of medicine and health, nutrition, recreation and fitness, education, aging and recovery services, justice system advocacy and public transportation.

The grants support health and wellness projects in the nonprofit Foundation’s service area of Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties, according to a release.

Some tangible byproducts of the grant for local citizens will include better heart health, access to fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and eggs, summer camp for local youth and rides to medical appointments and for mental health crisis services.

"We’re very happy to have the program reinstated this year," said Culpeper Wellness Foundation President Shari Landy in a statement.

"I’m grateful to the members of our Healthy Living Grants advisory committee for their thoughtful review of each grant application submitted. It is always inspiring to see the broad scope of work being done to support health and wellness in our service area.”

The 2021 Healthy Living Grant recipients are: