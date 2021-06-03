14 people died in Memorial Day weekend traffic crashes in Virginia

The 2021 Memorial Day weekend brought an increase in overall traffic on Virginia highways, along with more traffic deaths, according to a release from Virginia State Police.
Preliminary reports indicate 14 people died during the four-day holiday weekend (from midnight on Friday, May 28 to midnight on Monday, May 31) compared to eight in 2020.
Of the 14 killed this year, two were riding motorcycles and eight were not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.
The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax and Albemarle. The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and Tazewell County.
"I understand that most Virginians have been driving less in the past year. They may be feeling a bit green in the driver seat and their patience may be a bit short,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent in a statement. “But the rules of the road haven’t changed and safety on the roadways should be of paramount concern to everyone. This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, have seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways. Speeding, reckless driving and distractions are leading to tragedy. Every one of these actions is a choice, a choice that has left too many families in mourning. In addition, eight people made the choice not to buckle up, a simple action that could have saved their lives and kept a family whole. Virginia State Police urge all Virginia drivers to step up and make safe decisions when they get into their vehicles. You have the opportunity to break this devastating streak.”
This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. Initiative fell within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Over the Memorial Day weekend, Virginia Troopers cited 5,553 speeders and 1,818 reckless drivers and arrested 79 impaired drivers.
In addition, 740 individuals were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 2,302 disabled motorists, the release stated.
Money from tickets issued by troopers goes directly to court fees and the Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology and teacher retirement.