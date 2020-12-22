17-year-old arrested in shooting early Sunday in town of Culpeper

A 17-year-old male has been charged with several felonies in a reported shooting this past weekend at a home in the 400 block of Lesco Boulevard in the town of Culpeper.

According to Culpeper Police, the juvenile allegedly shot at a residence in the area around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 and then fled.

No one was injured in the shooting that was reported to E911 and the suspect was not immediately located.

Around 11:26 a.m. on the same day, another call was made to E911 regarding the shooting hours earlier in the town neighborhood, located off Sperrryville Pike about a mile from Yowell Meadow Park. Upon arrival at the home, officers conducted an investigation and identified a suspect.

The 17-year-old was subsequently charged with three counts of felony shooting into an occupied dwelling, misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The young male, who was on probation for another unrelated violent offense, is being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville, according to Culpeper Police.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that the juvenile male was known to the occupants of the residence and that this was a continuation of a prior altercation.