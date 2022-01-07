17-year-old Culpeper male charged with burglary after incidents this week

A 17-year-old Culpeper male faces numerous criminal charges including burglary and public intoxication in a trio of alleged incidents that occurred Jan. 2-4, according to a release on Friday from the Culpeper Police Department.
The episode started Jan. 2, when the teen is accused of shoplifting from a store in Meadowbrook Shopping Center on the town's south side. He reportedly returned to the same store early the next morning and broke in, the release stated.
Culpeper Police responded to an E911 call around 5:58 a.m. Jan. 3 about a breaking and entering into a commercial building in Meadowbrook, along Madison Rd., according to the release from Culpeper PD spokeswoman Master Police Office Julia Cole.
Upon arrival at the business, officers found someone had broken two doors and gained entry sometime overnight, but was no longer still on location. Following an investigation, Culpeper Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of Aberdeen Drive, close to Meadowbrook Shopping Center. Evidence and stolen contraband were recovered during the search warrant at the house later that same day. The juvenile was not arrested at this time.
Based on an investigation, it was found that in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, a male suspect broke through the store’s front doors to steal several items. He was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile known to both the store and Culpeper Police Department due to prior interactions.
The next night, Jan. 4, officers responded to UVA Culpeper Medical Center for a disorderly and combative person. Police located the same juvenile in an intoxicated state, Cole stated.
During the course of that investigation, the 17-year-old was detained by officers in the back of a patrol vehicle. The belligerent juvenile caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle, Cole stated. Due to the juvenile’s intoxicated state, he was turned over to the custody of his parent, police said.
Petitions and a detention order were obtained Wednesday, Jan. 5. The teen was arrested Thursday, Jan. 6 and held at Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville by order of Culpeper County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court, according to the PD.
The juvenile has also been charged with felony burglary commercial, felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts destruction of property, three counts underage possession of alcohol and underage possession of tobacco.
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Tim Sisk at 540/829-5535 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or at culpeperpd.org