17-year-old Culpeper male charged with burglary after incidents this week

A 17-year-old Culpeper male faces numerous criminal charges including burglary and public intoxication in a trio of alleged incidents that occurred Jan. 2-4, according to a release on Friday from the Culpeper Police Department.

The episode started Jan. 2, when the teen is accused of shoplifting from a store in Meadowbrook Shopping Center on the town's south side. He reportedly returned to the same store early the next morning and broke in, the release stated.

Culpeper Police responded to an E911 call around 5:58 a.m. Jan. 3 about a breaking and entering into a commercial building in Meadowbrook, along Madison Rd., according to the release from Culpeper PD spokeswoman Master Police Office Julia Cole.

Upon arrival at the business, officers found someone had broken two doors and gained entry sometime overnight, but was no longer still on location. Following an investigation, Culpeper Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of Aberdeen Drive, close to Meadowbrook Shopping Center. Evidence and stolen contraband were recovered during the search warrant at the house later that same day. The juvenile was not arrested at this time.

