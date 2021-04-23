 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old still missing from Shenandoah National Park
0 comments
editor's pick top story

18-year-old still missing from Shenandoah National Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shenandoah National Park on Friday issued a Missing Person poster and alert for an 18-year-old white male.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ty Sauer was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 22 at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park's central section near Luray. The National Park Service lists Pinnacles Overlook, with an auto-accessible overlook and parking area at Mile 35.1 on the scenic route.

Sauer was described as 6'3", 187 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue Christmas pajama bottoms and white sneakers. 

Trained search and rescue professionals and support staff, as well as two dog teams are assisting with the operation, according to a park post Friday evening. Anyone who has seen Sauer is asked to call 800/732-0911.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Office releases Isaiah Brown 911 call and body camera video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
National News

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

  • Updated

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News