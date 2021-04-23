18-year-old still missing from Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park on Friday issued a Missing Person poster and alert for an 18-year-old white male.

Ty Sauer was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 22 at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park's central section near Luray. The National Park Service lists Pinnacles Overlook, with an auto-accessible overlook and parking area at Mile 35.1 on the scenic route.

Sauer was described as 6'3", 187 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue Christmas pajama bottoms and white sneakers.

Trained search and rescue professionals and support staff, as well as two dog teams are assisting with the operation, according to a park post Friday evening. Anyone who has seen Sauer is asked to call 800/732-0911.