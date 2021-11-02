181 flags represent heroes near The Culpeper senior community

A field full of 10-foot American flags arrests the attention of drivers along Orange Road next to The Culpeper Senior Living Community, installed there Monday by the Rotary Club of Culpeper.
The 181 flags are part of Culpeper’s first-ever Flags For Heroes initiative, a joint venture between the Rotary Club and The Culpeper to celebrate Veterans Day by recognizing individuals who go above and beyond for their community or had a meaningful impact in the lives of others.
“I thought it would be unique to our area, patriotic and a-political, and a wonderful way to remember or honor those that are special,” Rotary Club President-elect Tripp Butler, chairman of the effort, said Monday at the field of flags.
An effort that other Rotary clubs across the nation also do at this time of year, the Culpeper event is designed to honor not just veterans, but first responders, medical workers, a teacher “or anyone you consider a hero,” the Rotary Club of Culpeper said in a statement.
“Regardless of who they are or what they do for a living, they are simply one thing to you: a hero,” the club said. “And now you can let the whole world know it, too, by sponsoring a flag for your hero in their honor or memory.”
Starting at $50, individuals or groups can sponsor a flag for a hero. Proceeds from Flags for Heroes will support The Rotary Club Scholarship Fund as well as Camp Fantastic, a program for 7- to 17-year-old cancer patients.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., a flag ceremony will be held next to the field of flags by The Culpeper, when each of the heroes will be named and honored. A commemorative medallion will be given to each of them.
The Culpeper has 33 veterans who are residents there.
“We’re so excited about this new event to honor our heroes at The Culpeper,” said Rose Wallace, the senior facility's marketing director, who is a Rotarian. “This is such a great opportunity to honor our veterans, and all the wonderful people who’ve given of themselves to save lives during the pandemic.”
Flags will fly for about 15 days, Butler said. By the end of this week, the medallions naming each hero will be affixed to each flag, and lights will be set up to shine on the flags at night—”a really neat look,” according to Butler.
“We hope it will inspire patriotism and a remembrance about the heroes in our lives,” Butler said. “We intend to make this an annual event.”
Anyone who wants to learn more about sponsoring a flag can contact the Culpeper Rotary Club or visit the Flags for Heroes website.
“Culpeper is steeped in history, both military and a plethora of servant leaders,” Butler said. "Flags for Heroes is a way to highlight this positive activism."
“The sight of a mass of 10-foot American flags is awesome, inspiring and hopefully will be something that motivates others to serve their community with their respective time and talents,” he added.
The Rotary Club of Culpeper meets each Thursday at noon at the Culpeper Country Club.
Rotarians are a group of community leaders “dedicated to making a difference both in our community and internationally,” the group's website states.
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986