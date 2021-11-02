181 flags represent heroes near The Culpeper senior community

A field full of 10-foot American flags arrests the attention of drivers along Orange Road next to The Culpeper Senior Living Community, installed there Monday by the Rotary Club of Culpeper.

The 181 flags are part of Culpeper’s first-ever Flags For Heroes initiative, a joint venture between the Rotary Club and The Culpeper to celebrate Veterans Day by recognizing individuals who go above and beyond for their community or had a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

“I thought it would be unique to our area, patriotic and a-political, and a wonderful way to remember or honor those that are special,” Rotary Club President-elect Tripp Butler, chairman of the effort, said Monday at the field of flags.

An effort that other Rotary clubs across the nation also do at this time of year, the Culpeper event is designed to honor not just veterans, but first responders, medical workers, a teacher “or anyone you consider a hero,” the Rotary Club of Culpeper said in a statement.

“Regardless of who they are or what they do for a living, they are simply one thing to you: a hero,” the club said. “And now you can let the whole world know it, too, by sponsoring a flag for your hero in their honor or memory.”