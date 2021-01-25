1st case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Virginia

The race to get Virginians vaccinated amplified on Monday as the state confirmed its first case of a COVID-19 strain that's more contagious and potentially deadlier than current virus.

Virginia's Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services said the case was found in resident from Northern Virginia who had no recent travel history. The DCLS confirmed the case using genetic sequencing and has informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Dr. Denise Toney, director of DCLS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sequencing allows public health officials to "identify and respond to threats such as emerging COVID-19 variants," Toney said in a media release Monday.

Named B.1.17, the variant first emerged in the United Kingdom. Since Friday, nearly 200 cases of the strain have been identified in the U.S.

“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness. As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”

As a virus spreads from one person to another, it makes copies of itself and sometimes makes small genetic changes called mutations, according to VDH. According to the CDC, multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the U.S. and around the world. The B.1.1.7 variant contains an unusually large number of mutations.