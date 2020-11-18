1st COVID-19 positive inmate dies from Culpeper's Coffeewood Correctional Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DOC recently began weekly testing of infirmary staff to better ensure the safety of inmates and staff in this vulnerable setting. The entire staff at facilities with infirmaries can be tested weekly if necessary.

“We have been at the testing forefront throughout the pandemic, thanks to the tireless work of our medical directors and staff and our partners around the state,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “With the new weekly testing at four facilities that have infirmaries and the upcoming antigen testing, we continue to do everything we can to fight the spread of this relentless pandemic.”

To date, VADOC has administered more than 50,000 inmate tests for COVID-19 on-site in facilities across the state, working closely with the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia National Guard, Armor Correctional Health Services, Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia, the release stated.

Offenders testing positive are placed in medical isolation so they don’t infect others, according to DOC. The prison facilities can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If an inmate requires an inpatient level of care, the inmate goes to a hospital, the release stated.