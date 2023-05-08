The first-ever Culpeper Latino Festival on Sunday attracted a large number of the area’s Hispanic community to Culpeper Town Square over the Cinco De Mayo holiday weekend.

Over 100 people came to enjoy the cultural offerings of Latin America at the special event May 7 which included music, food and clothing vendors. The festival was held in a parking lot adjacent to Tractor Supply.

The festival was the brainchild of Jose Andreas Ruiz, founder of One Vision Network, a Spanish-language, family-friendly channel based in Warrenton.

According to Valarie Ruiz, the channel’s Chief Financial Officer, the organization decided to bring their festival to the Culpeper area due to its growing Hispanic population.

One Vision Network has held their festivals in areas such as Warrenton, Leesburg and Sterling. Ruiz says that they want to expand to areas that have large Latino communities and give members of those communities a chance to expand their visibility in their hometowns.

“We wanted to have a celebration for all Hispanics to come together, even if they don’t have the same Independence Day,” said Ruiz. “It’s an opportunity to launch young people and give businesses a chance to get in front of people they may not normally get in front of.”

Various local Latino and Hispanic businesses were invited to participate in the festival, including the Collector’s Den and Burnt Ends BBQ Y Mas, among others. Live music was also a huge staple of the event, groups that performed included Veneno, Principes, La Destreza, Kolecitvo Serreno and Escalante.

The Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce was there to celebrate the festival with a ribbon cutting event. Among those who participated in the ceremony along with the Ruizes were Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. and representatives from various Latin American countries, namely Guatemala and Mexico.

According to Ruiz, in addition to being invited to join in the festivities they were also given the opportunity to talk with some of those in attendance to offer counseling for immigration issues they may have.

“For years we’ve been in contact with the embassies and we’ve put on events like this one where they can bring a lot of people and help them get their visas,” said Ruiz.

Mauricio Forzan, community affairs coordinator at the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C., was on hand to speak to those in attendance.

While on stage, Forzan gave a brief history of Cinco De Mayo which marks Mexico’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. This victory would eventually lead to Mexico’s independence from France when a withdrawal order was made by Napoleon III in Jan. 1866.

Forzan would also remark that more people celebrate Cinco De Mayo in the United States than in Mexico. Many in the U.S. mark the day as a celebration of Mexican-American cultures. Forzan stated another reason for America’s enthusiastic celebration of Cinco De Mayo, saying at the time France had its eyes set on conquering territory held by the United States.

“When we (Mexico) defeated the French, America was so happy because the French wanted to go up to the United States,” says Forzan.

Also on hand for the event was 2024 Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Eddie Garcia, Garcia and his staff set up shop to talk to the festival’s attendees, sharing what he would offer, if elected. Garcia plans to run against Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, when his seat comes up for re-election in 2024.

“The Latino community is being recognized for the growth it has had in the Commonwealth, it has over 800,000 Latinos in the state right now which is roughly 10% of the population and it’s growing,” said Garcia.

Culpeper County has 13 percent Hispanic population, 17.3 percent in town.

“We’re the largest growing small business population, we’re the largest growing population in general and we’re the largest population of new workers and newcomers to the United States as a whole,” said Garcia.

Garcia foresees the Culpeper Latino Festival becoming bigger next year, because of this year’s turnout and because things that happen in the Latino community tend to grow.

“Everything we do as a Latino community always gets bigger because there’s more of us coming every day and the more that we know each other the more we come and support each other,” said Garcia.

The Latin-inspired fun will continue with the 17th Annual Culpeper Fiesta, back this year at the Depot on Sept. 22 during National Hispanic Heritage Month.