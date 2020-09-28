 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 confirmed fatalities in crash Monday in Remington
0 comments
top story

2 confirmed fatalities in crash Monday in Remington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal

2 confirmed fatalities in crash Monday in Remington

Two people died and three others were airlifted for treatment of serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Remington.

Virginia State Police responded at 2:52 p.m. on Sept. 28 to the wreck in Fauquier County. The head-on crash occurred in the 11,800 block of Freemans Ford Road in the community of Remington, according to state police. There are two confirmed fatalities.

The others were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. The crash remains under investigation. It resulted in an extended closure of Freemans Ford Road and vehicle detours. No further information was released Monday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Solar storm to produce auroras in the northern US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News