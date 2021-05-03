2 die in Orange County two-vehicle crash, Unionville man charged with DUI manslaughter

A man and woman from Unionville traveling in the same vehicle Saturday in Orange County died in a two-vehicle crash with another motorist now charged with DUI.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the wreck that occurred at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) and Route 650 (Independence Rd) near Unionville.

A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 650 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Northbound 2021 Honda CRV, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The impact caused the Chevrolet to collide with an embankment and overturn.

The driver of the Honda, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, of Unionville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Honda, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, of Unionville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael E. Sprouse, 43, of Unionville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Sprouse was not wearing a seatbelt.