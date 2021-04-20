2 killed, 4 seriously injured in wrong-way crash Sunday night on 29 in Elkwood

Two people died and four others, including two children, were seriously injured Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 29 near the Brandy Station Battlefield in Elkwood.
Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the double fatality that occurred at 10:04 p.m. April 18 along James Madison Highway, a third of a mile south of Route 676, Beverly Ford Road.
A 2011 Subaru Forester entered Route 29 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Southbound 2004 Honda Pilot, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Subaru, Michael K. Ratzenberger, 32, of Vienna, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda, Jose B. Hernandez Solis, 50, of Culpeper, also died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Four passengers in the Honda all suffered serious injuries including a 47-year-old female, 19-year-old female, 8-year-old male and 5-year-old girl. The 47-year-old and 19-year-old were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
The 19-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. The 47-year-old was.
The 5-year-old girl was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was in a proper child restraint device.
The 8-year-old male child was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Deputies first on the scene from Culpeper County Sheriff's Office helped prevent any further tragedy by moving a burning vehicle and administering first aid.
Deputies arrived shortly after the crash and found one of the vehicles on fire, according to CCSO Spokesman Lt. Les Tyler. Deputies used one of their vehicles to separate the vehicles involved in the crash before administering first aid to the injured until EMS got there, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.