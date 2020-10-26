2 local students awarded Germanna Community College scholarships

A Fredericksburg-based homebuilder and its contractors are again giving big in support of local college scholarships that are directly benefitting local students.
Atlantic Builders and its trade partners recently donated $250,000 to the Germanna Community College Educational Foundation. The contribution originated from sale of “a charity home” in Avalon Woods in Spotsylvania, built with materials donated by the many contactors who worked on the project. This is the second such gift to the Educational Foundation from the company.
But for the first time, trade partner employees and their families can directly benefit from scholarships allocated just for them, according to a Germanna news release. For the next five years, 10 annual scholarships will be given to family members of local tradespeople.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Autumn Townshend, of Spotsylvania, and Chase Blough, of Orange County.
Townshend is a 2020 graduate of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg and one of the first recipients of the scholarship. She will use it to pursue an associate’s degree per an accelerated one-year program at Germanna Community College.
Townshend then plans to transfer to Virginia Tech to finish a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is a family member of Atlantic Builders partner, Falls Run Stone & Stucco.
Blough is a 2020 Orange County High School graduate who works at C&D Drainfield, Atlantic Builders partner, along with a family member. He is studying engineering at Germanna and plans to transfer to Virginia Tech for earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Atlantic Builders President Tom Schoedel said the company’s trade partners invest so much time and effort into building quality homes.
“We wanted to ensure that an investment is made in them and their families,” he said.
Germanna Education Foundation head Bruce Davis described as amazing the half-million dollars in donations from the local homebuilder the past two years. He lauded the company for the innovative idea of giving scholarships to its own partners and families.
“We thought that was a brilliant idea,” Davis said. “Atlantic Builders came up with it pre-COVID and now that we’ve entered a pandemic it’s even more relevant because there’s a need for so many people to be retrained.”
Atlantic Builders Purchasing Director Brian Roinestad thanked the company’s trade partners for supporting the charity home saying they have been exceptionally generous this year, donating supplies, labor, materials. It is fitting then that their families benefit from the scholarships, he said.
“They spend a lot of time developing, building and making our houses look exceptional, so we wanted to make sure there was something we could give back to them,” Roinestad said.
Germanna Community College President Janet Gullickson said they excited to once again partner with Atlantic Builders and its contractors.
“They are awesome, and I am so grateful this is helping trade partners and their families with a Germanna education,” she said. “From here you can go anywhere you want and you can be as successful as you want to be.”
Germanna facilitate education in the building trades through workforce training and apprenticeships in carpentry, heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing.
