2 local students awarded Germanna Community College scholarships

Blough is a 2020 Orange County High School graduate who works at C&D Drainfield, Atlantic Builders partner, along with a family member. He is studying engineering at Germanna and plans to transfer to Virginia Tech for earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Atlantic Builders President Tom Schoedel said the company’s trade partners invest so much time and effort into building quality homes.

“We wanted to ensure that an investment is made in them and their families,” he said.

Germanna Education Foundation head Bruce Davis described as amazing the half-million dollars in donations from the local homebuilder the past two years. He lauded the company for the innovative idea of giving scholarships to its own partners and families.

“We thought that was a brilliant idea,” Davis said. “Atlantic Builders came up with it pre-COVID and now that we’ve entered a pandemic it’s even more relevant because there’s a need for so many people to be retrained.”

Atlantic Builders Purchasing Director Brian Roinestad thanked the company’s trade partners for supporting the charity home saying they have been exceptionally generous this year, donating supplies, labor, materials. It is fitting then that their families benefit from the scholarships, he said.