$20,000 acrylic case installed around Jefferson marker

COLUMBIA, Mo.—A $20,000 acrylic case now protects Charlottesville area native Thomas Jefferson’s original headstone on the University of Missouri campus, a response to vandalism concerns amid an ongoing dispute about whether the university should honor the third president who also was a slave owner.

The clear case was installed Saturday over the granite obelisk that was originally erected at Monticello in Virginia in 1833. It was replaced in 1883 and given to the University of Missouri, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

A university spokesman said the case was installed because of vandalism to a Jefferson statue that is also on campus, and graffiti written on the sidewalk during the summer making reference to Sally Hemings, a slave who gave birth to children fathered by Jefferson.

“This is Jefferson’s original tombstone that was entrusted to the university and we have a responsibility to insure that it is preserved appropriately,” spokesman Christian Basi said.