 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20-mile police chase on I-95 ends with motorist suicide
0 comments

20-mile police chase on I-95 ends with motorist suicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERFIELD — State police said a woman fleeing from a domestic incident in Henrico County shot herself to death when authorities tried to stop her car Monday morning on Interstate 95 near the Woods Edge Road exit.

The incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 and backed up traffic for more than a mile, according to he Virginia Department of Transportation.

Media reports from Richmond said the driver was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with another woman at an apartment complex in Henrico earlier in the day. State police said they picked up the pursuit on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

After about 20 miles, state police used a tire-deflation device in an effort to slow the vehicle down. After the car hit the device, state police said the driver shot herself and wrecked the car. She was the only person in the vehicle, state police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Operator: Pipeline could be restored within days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News