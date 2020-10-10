2019 visitor spending in Culpeper, state rises; 2020 will show sharp decrease

For a while, 2019 may be the last year for a sustained annual increase in tourism spending in Culpeper, as well as Virginia

New figures out this week reported $45.7 million in visitor spending in Culpeper last year, 2.7 percent higher than in 2018.

Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 406 while local tourism-related taxes were $1,023,379 in 2019, Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development said.

Statewide in 2019, tourism generated $27 billion, supporting 237,000 jobs and generating $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia ranks eight in the nation for domestic travel spending, according to data from the U.S. Travel Association for trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.

Virginia tourism spending has grown 10 years in a row, with an average growth rate of 3.9 percent since 2010. Culpeper has experienced 4 percent growth in visitor spending through 2019, but that doesn’t take into account the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry in 2020.