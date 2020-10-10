2019 visitor spending in Culpeper, state rises; 2020 will show sharp decrease

For a while, 2019 may be the last year for a sustained annual increase in tourism spending in Culpeper, as well as Virginia
New figures out this week reported $45.7 million in visitor spending in Culpeper last year, 2.7 percent higher than in 2018.
Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 406 while local tourism-related taxes were $1,023,379 in 2019, Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development said.
Statewide in 2019, tourism generated $27 billion, supporting 237,000 jobs and generating $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia ranks eight in the nation for domestic travel spending, according to data from the U.S. Travel Association for trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.
Virginia tourism spending has grown 10 years in a row, with an average growth rate of 3.9 percent since 2010. Culpeper has experienced 4 percent growth in visitor spending through 2019, but that doesn’t take into account the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry in 2020.
“Culpeper is a strong community, strong in the sense that we support one another, we shop local and we understand the true power of our tourism industry,” said Paige Read, the town’s director of Tourism and Economic Development. “Like communities across the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll; our small businesses have reported losses ranging from 18 percent to over 80 percent.”
In Culpeper, 2019 marked 17 years of consecutive growth in visitor spending. That streak is at an end.
“Looking ahead, we will use 2019 numbers as a target for regrowth and stabilization as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic,” Read said.
Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corp., said the 2020 tourism financials will reflect the damaging impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The public health crisis, now going into its sixth month, put the Virginia travel and tourism industry in crisis, and imposed a devastating strain on hotels, restaurants, attractions, and communities. Less revenue, lost jobs and closed businesses has been the result. As a result, early numbers for 2020 project a sharp decrease in tourism spending.
Culpeper is working hard to support its local entrepreneurs, business and organization leaders including through the $3.3 million Culpeper CARES relief program of which $2 million has been distributed—a third round of applications will launch next week.
A new grant program, Culpeper Recovers, will go live next month, with a focus on aiding small, women- and minority-owned businesses. A WanderLove grant from Virginia Tourism is allowing the town department to promote Culpeper as a safe and desirable travel destination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Based on industry research, in-state and drive-market road trips will be the first to return as restrictions are lifted in Virginia and across the country,” Read said. “Visitors can take advantage of Culpeper’s wide-open spaces and trustworthy downtown shops and restaurants that have pivoted to allow for social distancing.”
Tourism will be key to economic recovery as the pandemic stabilizes and leisure and business travel resumes. As Americans begin to travel again, Culpeper intends to help restore the tourism economy into the economic engine it always has been.
