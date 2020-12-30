2020: A year where the fist-bump became mainstream greeting

“When you think about it, it is definitely weird how we’ve converted and transitioned into doing this, with the fist bump all we do,” Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “But I feel like just everyone across the world ... has just gotten used to it and that’s what we do because of the circumstances.”

The handshake has been around for centuries. A widely held belief is that the handshake originated to prove to someone that a person was offering peace and not holding a weapon.

Turns out, maybe they were holding weapons after all.

“The reality of it is, in modern times, you may well be harboring a bio-weapon,” Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group said earlier this year.

Poland’s point mirrors the one Fauci has made repeatedly this year: Hands carry germs, and shaking hands simply exposes someone to the germs of another.