 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Culpeper Chamber Winners At A Glance
0 comments

2020 Culpeper Chamber Winners At A Glance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce hosted its 106th Annual Meeting & Awards Show virtually on Nov. 19. See all the highlights on Culpeper Media Network.

And the winners are:

Agribusiness of the Year: Rocky & Sue Gugino – Muddy Flats Farm, LLC

Non-Profit of the Year: Aging Together

Large Business of the Year: Kid Central

Small Business of the Year: Community-STARs Pediatric Therapy Specialists

Entrepreneur of the Year: Joy Orr, The Refinery at 120

Young Professional of the Year: Amy Frazier, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce

LB Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Sue Hansohn

Look for features on all of the winners in upcoming editions of the Culpeper Star-Exponent and online at starexponent.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rachel Maddow, back on MSNBC, says partner Susan Mikula almost died of COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News