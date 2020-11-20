2020 Culpeper Chamber Winners At A Glance

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce hosted its 106th Annual Meeting & Awards Show virtually on Nov. 19. See all the highlights on Culpeper Media Network.
And the winners are:
Agribusiness of the Year: Rocky & Sue Gugino – Muddy Flats Farm, LLC
Non-Profit of the Year: Aging Together
Large Business of the Year: Kid Central
Small Business of the Year: Community-STARs Pediatric Therapy Specialists
Entrepreneur of the Year: Joy Orr, The Refinery at 120
Young Professional of the Year: Amy Frazier, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce
LB Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Sue Hansohn
Look for features on all of the winners in upcoming editions of the Culpeper Star-Exponent and online at starexponent.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!