2021 farmers market goes out in Halloween style

Culpeper’s final Farmers Market of 2021 was Saturday, Oct. 30, and residents came out in costume to relish the shopping experience.

Clockwise from top right, dressed up as kids’ series characters Piggie & Gerald, Joey Kelly, age 4 (left) and Cecilia Kelly, 6 (right) visit Culpeper’s Farmers Market Saturday with mom Jessica Kelly and Irish Setter Rory; employees of Alfonso Barajas and Barajas Produce in Westmoreland County assist customers; shoppers visit the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, held for the past two years beside Culpeper Baptist Church; owner of Spelled Ink Bookstore Cindy Pagan (right), tempts Farmers Market customers dressed as Snow White’s evil queen, complete with a poisonous apple; and Son of a Bear Ciders owners Cary and Rick McMahon of Rapidan pose at their booth Saturday as the three little pigs, including bulldog Petey.

According to Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the market had 25 regular vendors this year offering a wide variety agriculture and horticulture products. The market typically opens the first Saturday of May and continues through October.

New plans for the coming year include a downtown ‘Winter Market’ taking place Dec. 4, 11 and 18, Culpeper’s Main Street nonprofit said this week. It will be located in the East Davis Street parking lot by the Depot from 9 a.m. to noon. More details and a list of participants will be announced mid-November.