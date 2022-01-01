2021 IN REVIEW: Virus, elections, investments, Pelham, portraits and more

And for the many youth sports participants and parents out there, the Sports Complex fields are getting lighted in 2022.

4) Lake Pelham—who? Confederate name stays, stubborn issue won't die

A couple months after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Town Councilman Frank Reaves—who said he was hounded by constituents about the issue—started the legislative process to remove the Confederate name from Lake Pelham.

No one seemed to know how an Alabama artillery’s officer name got on the town reservoir, when it happened or who Pelham was. Sure, young and handsome John Pelham was considered “gallant” for his military skills.

But in reality, he was only in Culpeper to see a girlfriend on the St. Patrick’s Day he was mortally wounded in the Battle of Kelly's Ford in 1863. Not exactly a local hero deserving of such recognition, argued proponents of removing his name from the lake.