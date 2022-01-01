2021 IN REVIEW: Virus, elections, investments, Pelham, portraits and more

EDITOR'S NOTE: As in 2020, much of 2021's local news revolved around the novel coronavirus and the pandemic’s impact on life in the Culpeper region. But COVID-19 wasn’t the only story. Last year brought ups and downs, changes, controversies, reasons to celebrate and losses to grieve. Here are our staff's picks for the 10 most significant local news stories of the year.
1) Groundhog Day? No, it’s just 2021
Was 2021 just a continuation of 2020 in terms of COVID impacts? Many think so, but things did open back up a bit this past year. Culpeper Renaissance Inc. even managed to squeeze in a Third Thursday Concert or two in late summer.
The town Visitors Center and the Museum of Culpeper History welcomed back guests, wearing masks, and so did Regal Cinemas, reopening in the spring after shutting for more than a year. The Culpeper Police Department’s Neighborhood Watch is meeting again and the Chamber of Commerce banquet returned to in-person, with hundreds gathering at the Daniel Technology Center in November.
Yet the cost of the coronavirus was still felt deeply. Longtime Christian radio station manager Sally Buchanan died from COVID-19 complications in early 2021, followed by beloved coach Bobby Jenkins and well-known sheriff’s deputy Tony Sisk.
As if 2020 hadn't been bad enough with 18 COVID deaths here, 2021 was far worse. The Virginia Department of Health said 77 people died of COVID-19 in Culpeper County last year—nearly four times the toll of 2020.
Some area schools started January 2021 with kids at home in virtual classrooms as cases surged. Community transmission remained at high levels for most of the year. Yet life went on, with most outdoor events continuing and people gathering for parades, community celebrations, athletic events and competitions.
COVID-19 vaccinations, which many thought would end the pandemic, have been slower to catch on in Culpeper. Nearly 65 percent of county residents had gotten at least one shot by Dec. 30, but three shots are needed for full protection. Culpeper vaccinations lagged behind Northern Virginia, and COVID cases are higher here.
In late December, Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton declared the community faces a health-care crisis as local COVID-19 cases rise and health-care workers grow dispirited and exhausted. She and Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal formed a task force to search for remedies.
2) Local elections partisan, unpredictable in year after Trump
More local candidates for political office emerged last year than usual, with more than a dozen seeking four open seats on Culpeper Town Council in the November election. 2021 politics in Culpeper started in the spring when the county School Board chairman, a Sheriff’s Office investigator who is head of the local GOP, challenged the Circuit Court clerk.
The county spent more than $80,000 to hold that special election in March between Marshall Keene and Carson Beard, who was trained by longtime clerk Jan Corbin before she retired in late 2020. Beard won the race with more than 71 percent of the vote.
Meanwhile, things heated up in town politics with Councilman Jon Russell announcing early in 2021 that would run against Mayor Mike Olinger. Olinger ultimately decided not to seek re-election, saying he wanted to focus more on family following the death in late 2020 of his beloved father, Nick.
In May, Councilwoman Jamie Clancey announced she would challenge Russell, a former chair of the county Republican Committee who was endorsed by the county GOP.
Then, Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. announced his candidacy. Clancey stepped down in July so as to not split the vote. Reaves ended up winning with 53 percent. He is the town’s first Black mayor, a native son retired from law enforcement who has attended most community events for many years.
In June, the local GOP introduced its slate of Town Council candidates at a forum. Keene tried to bar the press from the public program. Local Democrats put out their own list of endorsed candidates, and politics on social media got nasty.
As for the Board of Supervisors, its elections were pretty mild by comparison, with the exception of 39-year Stevensburg representative Bill Chase getting voted out. Local poultry farmer Susan Gugino won the election and is excited to get to work for constituents. Chase gave her his blessing.
3) County invests in future; thanks for the money, feds
Culpeper County received another windfall of federal pandemic relief dollars in 2021, millions in fact, that it is being put to work on worthy projects. A big chunk will go to bring high-speed internet fiber to 4,300 homes, with completion slated for some time in 2023. A separate project extending Comcast fiber to The Carver Center was nearing completion last week, with near empty spools of the thick wire fronting on U.S. 15. Nearby, workers finished laying the fiber in farm fields across from the Cedar Mountain battlefield.
The Board of Supervisors, led by chairman and youth coach Gary Deal, also put money toward building a public fieldhouse with a full-size basketball court. It’s now going in at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
The Culpeper Wellness Foundation also announced this past year it would build a recreation center at its headquarters on Lovers Lane.
Also on the horizon for 2022 is a new Early Head Start school at the youth facility on Old Fredericksburg Road. The feds are also paying for that one. The project will serve 80 of the county’s littlest citizens—age 3 and younger.
Also in 2021, the county opened the Culpeper Technical Education Center next to Germanna Community College. Local teens are now being trained at the state-of-the-art facility in real-world career disciplines such as EMS, culinary, automotive and electric in addition to medical fields and computer-aided design.
And for the many youth sports participants and parents out there, the Sports Complex fields are getting lighted in 2022.
4) Lake Pelham—who? Confederate name stays, stubborn issue won't die
A couple months after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Town Councilman Frank Reaves—who said he was hounded by constituents about the issue—started the legislative process to remove the Confederate name from Lake Pelham.
No one seemed to know how an Alabama artillery’s officer name got on the town reservoir, when it happened or who Pelham was. Sure, young and handsome John Pelham was considered “gallant” for his military skills.
But in reality, he was only in Culpeper to see a girlfriend on the St. Patrick’s Day he was mortally wounded in the Battle of Kelly's Ford in 1863. Not exactly a local hero deserving of such recognition, argued proponents of removing his name from the lake.
Clancey, who worked on Reaves’ successful mayoral campaign, supported the effort. It gained majority support when the nine-member council voted in February to change the name. Was the replacement Lake Culpeper too anti-climactic? Perhaps, but it’s better than Pelham, many said. But soon, the effort to replace the rebel name got bogged down in details and a series of back-and-forth votes.
Today, it’s still Lake Pelham.
And we know how it got its name. Mrs. Paul Hounshell proposed it during a 1975 name-the-lake contest run by the town and the Soil & Water Conservation District, Star-Exponent research revealed.
Hounshell's husband was superintendent of Culpeper County Public Schools from 1941 until he retired in June 1964 just prior to racial integration of the county's elementary schools, according to local historian Angela Chapman.
The new mayor of Culpeper says he will continue to push the issue of Lake Pelham, at the request of residents.
5) Halls of Justice: changing the face of courtroom portraits
Gold-framed oil portraits of former justices, long gone, hang from the fabric-covered walls in the highest court in Culpeper County, its circuit courtroom on the courthouse's third floor. Of the five paintings that hang behind the judge’s bench, one is so darkened with age that you can barely see the man’s face. Those portraits and various others hanging around the room have one thing in common—they all portray white men.
The art selection was similar in Orange County—until a grassroots group came together to bring some diversity to local halls of justice. The movement is nationwide as citizens seek to include more than just the European American story or of those in power.
In May, a portrait of an esteemed Tuskegee airman, Capt. Andrew Maples, was unveiled in Orange County's old circuit courtroom alongside a picture of Gov. James Barbour on a wall also holding President James Madison's portrait. All three are Orange County native sons. Maples' likeness is the first of an African American to hang in the 1850s structure.
He grew up nearby on Church Street and in 1944 flew with the renowned Black aviators in Italy during World War II. During a bomber-escort mission, his plane disappeared over the Adriatic Sea. Maples remains missing in action.
His portrait in the hometown courtroom solidifies his hero status and reflects a more diverse Orange.
That sentiment carried over into neighboring Culpeper on Dec. 16 when the first portrait of a female judge was unveiled in the 1870s circuit courtroom.
The image of retired Circuit Judge Susan Whitlock will hang behind the bench as well, according to Judge Dale Durrer, who served on a committee that selected her for the honor.
Gordonsville artist Becky Parrish was commissioned to paint both portraits, which were created with support from the Orange County African American Historical Society and Culpeper County Bar Association, among others.
6) Maddensville Historic Site notes profound change in nation's course
Culpeper County’s Maddensville gained greater national recognition this year for its untold past.
TV, newspapers and social media spotlighted the rural community's roles in American heritage. On Nov. 6, more than 150 people came from near and far to unveil the Maddensville Historic Site.
Historians, area dignitaries and Civil War soldiers’ descendants dedicated a granite monument to three soldiers of the United States Colored Troops executed nearby on May 8, 1864. They served in USCT regiments that marched into Culpeper in Gen. George Gordon Meade’s Army of the Potomac during the war’s Overland Campaign.
The historic site includes illustrated Civil War Trails wayside markers about the USCTs, Culpeper’s Madden family and Ebenezer Baptist Church, and a bench for visitors and a parking area. The Freedom Foundation of Virginia created the memorial, with help from the Piedmont Environmental Council.
Sandra Williams, a descendant of a 27th Regiment USCT soldier, traveled from Florida to participate. “This is very close to my heart,” Williams said of the men the site honors. “Knowing what they went through makes me more proud to know who I am. The world needs to know the whole truth.”
The ceremony included a 21-gun salute; Bridgette Spillman-Beckles' singing of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”; “Taps” played by a retired Air Force Band musician; and re-enactors with the 23rd Regiment, USCT, and the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment—of movie "Glory" fame.
Civil War author and historian John J. Hennessy, the keynote speaker, said Maddensville speaks to how the United States chose liberty over slavery “for the first time in its four-score and five years of history.” The USCTs’ advance, via Culpeper, onto Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s turf helped set those events in motion, he said.
7) Keith Price shapes Culpeper's monuments to its heroes
An unassuming guy who doesn’t toot his own horn, Keith Price quietly gets things done, whether in the military or public service.
This year, the Culpeper councilman and Army veteran received rewards for his years of helping the community.
In December, the Culpeper Police Department gave him its Amazing Citizen Award.
In February, the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution awarded him its State Service Medal for his work on two monuments in the town’s Yowell Meadow Park.
Long the leader of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Price worked for 15 years to build monuments to other veterans that his admirers say will make a lasting mark.
The "Homage” monument in the town’s Wine Street Memorial Park honors service members from World War II and Korea.
The Culpeper Minutemen marker in Yowell Meadow Park pays tribute to local patriots of the American Revolution.
Yowell’s new Charters of Freedom monument, which Price spearheaded, displays bronze copies of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The Iraq War veteran also helped install a fountain sculpture in the town’s Rockwater Park, working with the local arts commission.
Price grew up in small-town Morganton, N.C., in a blue-collar family; his father served in the Navy during the Korean War. His son enlisted, and wound up traveling the world in uniform.
Before shipping out to Saudi Arabia after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, Price married Felecia Chavez, a Red Cross worker he met at Fort Irwin, Calif. (She runs La Bee da Loca, a bee-centric shop at 236 E. Davis St.). Thanks to Army life, they were married for 14 months before they could set up a household together.
In 2005 in Baghdad, Price ran the intelligence shop at theater headquarters and gave the daily intel briefings to Gen. George W. Casey Jr., commander of the Multi-National Force–Iraq. He retired from the Army in 2008, and began devoting time to community service.
8) Rebuilt Shiloh Baptist Church reopens, gives thanks
The congregation of Brandy Station’s historic Shiloh Baptist Church put itself back on its feet this year.
After a fire gutted their 19th-century sanctuary in 2019, Shiloh’s members are again worshipping at the site—but in a brand-new building constructed to replace and improve on the old one.
On June 19, they gathered in the new structure for a Thank You Service to express appreciation to the many churches, businesses and individuals who helped Shiloh recover and rebuild.
The Rev. Reese Washington, the church’s pastor, invited key supporters to share their thoughts, too.
“Like the beautiful phoenix rising from the ashes, so too does Shiloh Church today,” supporter Scott Found told the crowd. “Along the way, #ShilohStrong showed a community what unconditional love looks like and what it can accomplish. ... What could have been a short story of tragedy turned into a lesson of love and encouragement for an entire community in a time of social injustice.”
About 100 people of all ages assembled for the joyous occasion, which featured music, prayer and testimonials by donors and area ministers.
“This is beyond anything I could ever have imagined. It is amazing just to be part of something like this,” Rev. Washington said at the top of the service. “Everyone from Shiloh, welcome home. Amen. Amen. Thank you, Lord.”
Shiloh was organized near Brandy Station in 1867 after the Civil War's end. Its building was built on land given by Willis Madden, a free African-American entrepreneur who operated a tavern and store between Stevensburg and Lignum.
Now, Shiloh has a spacious sanctuary filled with natural light, complemented by a handmade pulpit, lectern and Virginia-cedar cross, a large kitchen, a modern sound system and wall-mounted televisions to enhance services and events.
9) Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary dissolves after 63 years
The onset of COVID-19 and its impact on senior volunteers, in addition to continuing concerns about filling leadership positions, prompted the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary to disband in 2021.
“We’re heartbroken to reach this point,” Auxiliary Chairwoman Joan Proctor said in November. “We’ve been a staple not only in the hospital but in the community.”
The community service organization had underpinned the local medical community for more than 60 years.
It’s thanks to the Auxiliary that Culpeper secured medical facilities.
“A group of mothers were tired of having to go elsewhere to have their babies, or take their children to the emergency room,” Proctor said. “They got together and decided Culpeper needed its own hospital.”
Founded in 1958 with 450 charter members, the Women’s Auxiliary of Culpeper Memorial Hospital laid the groundwork for the hospital’s opening on Jan. 31, 1960.
UVA Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary was integral to the hospital for more than half a century, and will be missed.
“One of our goals in supporting this decision and transition is to ensure that volunteer opportunities continue to exist,” Staton said. “We will continue to have a robust volunteer program and welcome former Auxiliary members and other volunteers with open arms to participate.”
10) Cemetery undergoes improvements, observes 9/11's 20th anniversary
Culpeper National Cemetery hit several milestones last year, including installment of a new director and a massive renovation project.
In 2021, public ceremonies at the cemetery resumed after a COVID-19 shutdown, and the community observed the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
As Culpeper remembered that day two decades ago, relatives of married flight attendants Ken and Jennifer Lewis attended the ceremony. The Lewises were killed when their jetliner crashed into the Pentagon.
“Almost unbelievable that it’s been 20 years,” said Chris Patterson of Lynchburg, who came to Culpeper to remember his cousin Ken. “When you look back, seems like it was yesterday.”
The federal government established the cemetery in Culpeper in 1867 to re-inter more than 2,000 Union soldiers killed in the area’s Civil War battles.
Jason Hogan was hired in March as Culpeper’s new director by the National Cemetery Administration, an arm of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I was very happy to get the job,” Hogan said. “Culpeper is absolutely fantastic—the community is so supportive of the cemetery.”
Restoration of the cemetery’s original brick wall took about eight months, a new footbridge was built, and road and pavilion improvements were made.
The circa-1872 caretaker’s lodge is being renovated inside and out, with plans for its unveiling in early 2022. A columbarium has been constructed and will also be unveiled—an above-ground wall with recessed burial niches—for families of veterans who choose cremation.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writers Allison Brophy Champion (abrophy@starexponent.com; 540-825-4315) and Clint Schemmer and Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.