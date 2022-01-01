2021 IN REVIEW: Virus, elections, investments, Pelham, portraits and more

The county spent more than $80,000 to hold that special election in March between Marshall Keene and Carson Beard, who was trained by longtime clerk Jan Corbin before she retired in late 2020. Beard won the race with more than 71 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, things heated up in town politics with Councilman Jon Russell announcing early in 2021 that would run against Mayor Mike Olinger. Olinger ultimately decided not to seek re-election, saying he wanted to focus more on family following the death in late 2020 of his beloved father, Nick.

In May, Councilwoman Jamie Clancey announced she would challenge Russell, a former chair of the county Republican Committee who was endorsed by the county GOP.

Then, Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. announced his candidacy. Clancey stepped down in July so as to not split the vote. Reaves ended up winning with 53 percent. He is the town’s first Black mayor, a native son retired from law enforcement who has attended most community events for many years.

In June, the local GOP introduced its slate of Town Council candidates at a forum. Keene tried to bar the press from the public program. Local Democrats put out their own list of endorsed candidates, and politics on social media got nasty.