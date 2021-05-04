2021 PROM: A four-part mask-querade

On the evening of Saturday May 1, Culpeper County High School held not just one prom—but four.
“They had two giant tents in the school parking lot, filled with tables that were decorated nicely. There was a pretty chandelier in the middle of the tent, and just outside they had a photo booth-like situation with backdrops that fit the theme,” senior Chloe Williams said.
“I thought it was pretty cool, since we’ve never held prom outside before,” Williams added. “At prom, they served us an Italian dinner and we had a good time dancing in the parking lot and getting loads of photo strips.”
In a surprising twist for students who’ve faced opposition at every turn in this pandemic year, the day also chose to comply with wonderful weather. A warm, sunny afternoon during the first two prom sessions segued into a mild, clear evening during the second two.
After a year dominated by an athleisure fashion aesthetic the CCHS student body showed out. Dresses in a kaleidoscope of colors and cuts and suits and ties in just about as many different colors. A veritable garden’s worth of roses, orchids, and other flowers was seen on students’ wrists and lapels.
And to top off the whole experience, at the end of the second session, rounds of fireworks were set off and illuminated the sky in multicolored sparks.
At the beginning of this school year many events seemed unlikely to happen. Among them was prom. However, thanks to some hard work and outside-of-the-box thinking, prom was able to happen this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic posed a variety of problems that prom adviser, Heidi Murphy, and administration had to solve.
Murphy, an English teacher at CCHS, has served as prom adviser for the past six years. Her duties as prom adviser include the planning, set-up, take down—and everything in between.
One of the biggest challenges when planning this year’s prom was having to deal with constant changes brought about by the fluidity of the COVID mitigation plan.
“We originally were going to have one large event with students in attendance until we learned that was not within the governor’s guidelines and had to use smaller tents in two different locations and with different seating times,” Murphy said. “The plans of this prom changed at least five times.”
The restrictions put in place by the state of Virginia at the time limited the capacity of outdoor events to 100 people. The 100-person capacity would include not only the students in attendance but also the staff working the event.
“Social distancing and a limit on how many students could attend were our biggest obstacles. We had to change our plans many times and had to really think outside the box,” Murphy said.
“Since only 100 people could be at each venue, this limited how many students we could have per tent and time, as staff counted in that headcount. So we decided to hold two events per tent, one [from 5 to 7 p.m.] and the other [from 8 to 10 p.m.].”
Even though prom this year was incredibly different, some things stayed the same, such as the students’ process of getting ready for the big night.
“Before prom, me and some of my friends got together at my house to do hair and makeup together,” Williams said. “We revealed our outfits and then took pictures at my house and Mountain Run Lake, which was really fun.”
Not only were there four separate events, but there were also four prom kings and queens. A king and queen was chosen from each of the four events.
The four couples at Culpeper County High School were Riley Harrison and Mia Pacheco, Zach Scott and Chloe Mullins, Joseph Holland and Alexandra MacKeown, and finally, Shayne Carder and Gabriela Valle.
“It was just pure shock! I was not expecting that at all!” MacKeown said of being crowned. “It was crazy, but amazing! I remember being super surprised and it definitely showed on my face!”
She said she was glad there were several prom kings and queens, especially with multiple prom events.
“It made it special for multiple people, and everyone at prom got to see a King and Queen be crowned!” MacKeown said.
It was truly a one-of-a-kind prom for a one-of-a-kind year.
“Strangely enough, it wasn’t much different from what a normal prom would have looked like for us,” Williams said. “I mean, we had a dinner party instead of a dance party, but in terms of the whole prom experience, it was a memory that I’ll treasure for the rest of my life.”
PHOTOS: CCHS and EVHS Prom, 2021
CCHS prom fireworks
CCHSprom5.jpg
EVHSprom2.jpg
CCHSprom14.jpg
EVHSprom3.jpg
CCHSprom4.jpg
EVHSprom.jpg
EVHSprom5.jpg
CCHSprom6.jpg
EVHSprom4.jpg
CCHSprom3.jpg
CCHSprom9.JPG
CCHSprom8.jpg
CCHSprom15.jpg
CCHSprom7.jpg
CCHSprom13.jpg
CCHSprom12.jpg
CCHSprom11.jpg
CCHSprom10.jpg
CCHSprom19.jpg
CCHSprom18.jpg
CCHSprom17.jpg
CCHSprom16.jpg
Jeff Nicol is a senior at
Culpeper County High School.