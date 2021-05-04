2021 PROM: A four-part mask-querade

At the beginning of this school year many events seemed unlikely to happen. Among them was prom. However, thanks to some hard work and outside-of-the-box thinking, prom was able to happen this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a variety of problems that prom adviser, Heidi Murphy, and administration had to solve.

Murphy, an English teacher at CCHS, has served as prom adviser for the past six years. Her duties as prom adviser include the planning, set-up, take down—and everything in between.

One of the biggest challenges when planning this year’s prom was having to deal with constant changes brought about by the fluidity of the COVID mitigation plan.

“We originally were going to have one large event with students in attendance until we learned that was not within the governor’s guidelines and had to use smaller tents in two different locations and with different seating times,” Murphy said. “The plans of this prom changed at least five times.”

The restrictions put in place by the state of Virginia at the time limited the capacity of outdoor events to 100 people. The 100-person capacity would include not only the students in attendance but also the staff working the event.