2022 Give Local Piedmont is May 3

Early donations to more than 180 homegrown charities are now being accepted through the 2022 Give Local Piedmont going live on Tuesday, May 3.

Presented by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation with PATH Foundation, the annual day of local giving is an opportunity for organizations serving the Piedmont region to raise funds and spread the word about their amazing missions.

All participating organizations receive a portion of the PATH Foundation bonus and all participants have an opportunity to win one of the many prizes available on May 3. Every dollar donated is increased with additional "bonus" dollars provided by the PATH Foundation, as well as sponsor-driven prizes.

The Museum of Culpeper History is among those participating in Give Local Piedmont this year with a goal to raise $10,000 to help fund educational programs in the coming year.

The Museum has raised that amount annually with this event for the past two years, according to a release.

Other nonprofits participating in Give Local Piedmont include Amissville VFD, Blue and Red Santa Project, Carver 4-County Museum, Culpeper Band Boosters, Culpeper Humane Society, Free Clinic of Culpeper, Girls on the Run Piedmont, Legal Aid Works, Manna Ministry, Operation First Response, Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, SAFE, Verdun Adventure Bound and Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

See all participating groups and donate at givelocalpiedmont.org.