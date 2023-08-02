More than 200 entries will process by the judge's stand along the midway on Fleetwood Heights Road starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Brandy Station.
Here's the lineup from parade chairman Jeff Bailey:
1. Stafford County Fire/Rescue
2. Virginia State Police
3. Culpeper County Sheriff Office
4. Culpeper County Sheriff Office
5. Culpeper Police Dept.
6. Culpeper Police Dept.
7. BSVFD Charter Members
8. Brandy Station VFD
9. Brandy Station VFD
10. Terry Yowell
11. Missy White
12. Carson Beard
13. Frank Reaves/ Gary Deal
14. Christopher Hively and John Egertson
15. Elizabeth Hutchins
16. Paul Bates/ David Durr
17. Susan Gugino
18. Kelley Pearson-Vote Kelley Pearson for School Board
19. Michael Webert for Delegate
20. Donald B. Rice Tires
21. Virginia Dept. of Forestry
22. Culpeper E-911 Center
23. Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11
24. Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11
25. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
26. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
27. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
28. Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
29. Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
30. Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
31. Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
32. Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
33. Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
34. Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
35. Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
36. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
37. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
38. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
39. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
40. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10
41. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10
42. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10
43. Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
44. Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
45. Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
46. Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
47. Culpeper Petroleum COOP
48. Culpeper Petroleum COOP
49. Culpeper Petroleum COOP
50. VFW Post 2524
51. The Babcock Family
52. The Babcock Family
53. Virginia Conservation Police
54. Twirling Medallion Majorette & Drum Corp (A)
55. Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
56. Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
57. Nokesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
58. Blessed family Trucking LLC
59. Heels & Wheels
60. The BBQ Rescue
61. Eastern View Marching Band
62. Chester Gap VFD
63. Chester Gap VFD
64. Jimmy’s Auto & Trailer Supply
65. Americana VFC
66. TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 0302 Culpeper
67. Wise Services & Recycling, LLC
68. VFW Post 7728 – Commander Clair
69. VFW Post 7728- Commander Clair
70. George Hood
71. George Hood
72. Shiloh Baptist Church
73. UVA Culpeper Hospital
74. Chick-fil-A
75. Tiger Fuel Company
76. Servpro of Fauquier and Culpeper
77. Servpro of Fauquier and Culpeper
78. Warrenton Starlettes Majorette and Drum Corps
79. Culpeper Petroleum COOP
80. Culpeper Petroleum COOP
81. Culpeper Petroleum COOP
82. Acca Heritage Shrine Club (Mini Trucks)
83. Amissville VFR
84. Amissville VFR
85. Little Miss Amissville Fire Queen Taylor Cerretani
86. BOOM Fitness & BOOM KIDZ
87. Hook n Up Towing
88. Hook n Up Towing
89. Hook n Up Towing
90. Hook n Up Towing
91. The Deck & Fence Depot LLC
92. Tim Smith’s Spirits
93. Americans in Wartime Experience
94. Rick Improvements
95. MFA Cheer
96. MFA Cheer
97. Dumfries Vol Fire Department
98. Dumfries Vol Fire Department
99. Dumfries Vol Fire Department
100. Dumfries Vol Fire Department
101. Thompson Auto Repair
102. Thompson Auto Repair
103. Hips Sunny Sips
104. Joe Watson for Sheriff
105. Liberty Hall Mounted Color Guard
106. JD Newman INC
107. JD Newman INC
108. Madison County Vol. Fire Company
109. Culpeper Goats R Us & Little Mr. & Miss CMR Farm Show
110. Spotsylvania Vol. Fire Dept.
111. Spotsylvania Vol. Fire Dept.
112. Spotsylvania Vol. Fire Dept.
113. Dyke Vol. Fire Dept.
114. Dyke Vol. Fire Dept.
115. Kena Legion of Honor
116. Kena Car Club
117. Kena 500
118. Kena Patriot Shrine Club
119. Kena Camel Herders
120. Kena Motor Patrol
121. Kena Highlanders Pipes and Drums
122. Ray’s Automotive
123. Ray’s Automotive
124. Tim Chilton For Sheriff
125. Kinetic Industry Hydro Vac
126. Appleton Campbell
127. Appleton Campbell
128. Appleton Campbell
129. Culpeper County High School Marching Band (H)
130. ACCA SHRINE Manchester Shrine Club Drifters
131. Frazier's Tree Experts
132. Frazier's Tree Experts
133. Frazier's Tree Experts
134. Frazier's Tree Experts
135. The Willis Family
136. Trevilians VFD
137. Trevilians VFD
138. Louisa County Vol. Rescue Squad
139. Paul Covington
140. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
141. Mike Finch/Mikey's Emergency Lighting
142. Miss Virginia- Katie Rose
143. Sperryville VFD
144. Sperryville VFD
145. Culpeper Machine and Supply
146. 540 Diggers
147. 540 Diggers
148. 540 Diggers
149. 540 Diggers
150. 540 Diggers
151. 540 Diggers
152. 540 Diggers
153. Fire Prevention Services of Virginia
154. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
155. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
156. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
157. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
158. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
159. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
160. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
161. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
162. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
163. Skyline Auto Restoration & VW Cruisers
164. Jeepin for Paws
165. Jeepin for Paws
166. Jeepin for Paws 195 Remington Vo. Fire Rescue
167. The Mower Guys
168. The Mower Guys
169. Russ Rabb for Commonwealth Attorney
170. Lake of the Woods Vol. Fire Dept.
171. Lake of the Woods Vol. Fire Dept.
172. Lake of the Wood Vol. Rescue Dept.
173. Salvation Army
174. Culpeper County Democratic Committee
175. Culpeper County Democratic Committee
176. Culpeper County Democratic Committee
177. American Red Cross
178. Warrenton Vol. Fire Rescue
179. Warrenton Vol. Fire Rescue
180. Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department
181. Bounce With Us
182. Bounce With Us
183. David Feiring Antique Fire Engine
184. Madison County Sheriff’s Department
185. Orange Vol. Fire Company
186. Brenco Solutions
187. Culpeper Classics
188. Fauquier County Fair Queens
189. Tommy's Towing
190. Tommy's Towing
191. Tommy's Towing
192. Dominion Energy
193. Germanna Community College Police Department
194. Guardian Medical Services
195. Remington Vo. Fire Rescue
196. Remington Vo. Fire Rescue
197. Remington Vo. Fire Rescue
198. Acti-Kare Responsive in Home Care/Personal Transportation Assistance
199. Acti-Kare Responsive in Home Care/Personal Transportation Assistance
200. Acti-Kare Responsive in Home Care/Personal Transportation Assistance
201. Acti-Kare Responsive in Home Care/Personal Transportation Assistance
202. The Old Country Store & Bakery
203. Read Transportation & Logistics
204. Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
205. Petite Miss Greene Gracelyn Lamb
206. Justin Foster’s Towing and Recovery LLC
207. Justin Foster’s Towing and Recovery LLC