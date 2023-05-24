The Culpeper Fireman's Parade returns at 6:30 p.m. tonight on Main Street, following a three year hiatus due to COVID. Lineup starts at 5 p.m.

This week also marks the return of the carnival at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, the largest annual fundraiser for Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, located on West Davis Street in town. The station will celebrate a century of service in 2024.

Ride All-U-Can until closing with armbands sold each night at the carnival. Thursday-Saturday armbands are $20. There will be a Saturday carnival matinee from 1-5 p.m. with armbands for $10. Come enjoy the rides, games and concessions.

Raffle tickets for the grand prize drawing are available for $1 each from any department member, at the the fairgrounds and at selected retailers. The $2,500 Grand Prize will be drawn at midnight Saturday, along with $1,000, $500 and two $100 prizes.

Parade line-up

1. JROTC Color Guard

2. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard

3. Culpeper Police Department

4. Culpeper Police Department

5. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department

6. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department

7. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department

8. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department

9. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department

10. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department

11. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department

12. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department

13. Tim Smith

14. Tim Chilton for sheriff

15. Chester Gap Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department

16. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office

17. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office

18. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Motor Unit

19. Rusty's Towing

20. Rusty's Towing

21. Rusty's Towing

22. Culpeper County Board of Supervisors

23. Town of Culpeper/Frank Reaves Mayor of Culpeper

24. VFW Post 2524

25. Girl Scout Troop 1811

26. 2023 Miss Angel of Mine, Breanna Tompkins

27. 2023 Petite Miss Green, Gracelyn Lamb

28. Rappahannock County Sheriff Office

29. Blessed Family Trucking LLC

30. Culpeper County Republican Party

31. Russ Rabb for Commonwealth's Attorney

32. Terese Matricardi for school board

33. Joseph "Joe" Watson for sheriff

34. Shiloh Church

35. Shiloh Church

36. Koons Automotive

37. Koons Automotive

38. Country Club of Culpeper

39. Kid Central

40. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue

41. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue

42. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue

43. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue

44. Hook-N-Up Towing

45. Hook-N-Up Towing

46. Hook-N-Up Towing

47. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

48. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

49. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

50. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

51. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

52. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

53. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

54. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive

55. TOPS VA 0302 Culpeper

56. Terry Yowell, Commissioner of the Revenue

57. Culpeper County High School Band

58. Eastern View High School Band

59. Culpeper Petroleum Co-Op

60. Culpeper Petroleum Co-Op

61. Twirling Medallions

62. Rick’s Home Improvements

63. BOOM Fitness & BOOM Kidz

64. Carson Beard, Culpeper County Clerk of Circuit Court

65. Culpeper Animal Hospital

66. Weis Markets

67. Kelley A. Pearson for school board—Salem District

68. Professional FD

69. Payne's Laundromat

70. UVA Culpeper Hospital

71. Green Tops Inc.

72. Green Tops Inc.

73. Green Tops Inc.

74. Green Tops Inc.

75. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue

76. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue

77. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue

78. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue

79. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue

80. Chick-Fil-A Culpeper Colonnade

81. John Murphey (Private owned fire truck)

82. Heels & Wheels LLC

83. Operation First Response

84. Cub Scouts Pack 196

85. Hazel River Church

86. Hazel River Church

87. Brandy Station VFD

88. Brandy Station VFD

89. Brandy Station VFD

90. Culpeper Blue Angels

91. Sperryville Vol Fire Department

92. Sperryville Vol Fire Department

93. 540 Athletic Club of Virgina

94. 540 Athletic Club of Virginia

95. 540 Athletic Club of Virginia

96. 540 Athletic Club of Virginia

97. Team Hustle

98. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue

99. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue

100. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue

101. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue

102. Bounce with Us

103. Culpeper Warrior Wrestling Club

104. Ray's Automotive

105. Ray's Automotive

106. Ray's Automotive

107. The Arbors at Culpeper

108. Virginia State Police

109. Wise Services & Recycling LLC

110. Rice Tire

111. Tiger Fuel Company

112. 2023 Little Miss Greene, Lena Mitchell

113. 2023 Miss Junior Madison, Ally Cave

114. Sound Masters Entertainment

115. The Culpeper

116. The Dana Cruisers

117. Madison County Volunteer Fire Company

118. Eastern View FFA

119. Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Co. 11

120. Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Co. 11

121. 2023 Little Miss Madison, Brooklyn Watkins

122. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue

123. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue

124. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue

125. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue

126. 540 Diggers

127. 540 Diggers

128. 540 Diggers

129. 540 Diggers

130. 540 Diggers

131. 540 Diggers

132. 540 Diggers

133. 540 Diggers

134. 540 Diggers

135. 540 Diggers

136. Gertrude The Jeep (Veteran’s Tribute)

137. SERVPRO of Culpeper and Fauquier

138. 2023 Toddler Miss Madison

139. Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center E-911

140. Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue

141. Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue

142. GFL Environmental

143. GFL Environmental

144. Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department

145. Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department

146. Culpeper County Democratic Committee

147. Culpeper County Democratic Committee

148. Missy White, Culpeper County Treasurer

149. Virginia Conservation Police

150. Young Life

151. Kinetic Industry Hydrovac

152. Greene County Tiny Miss 2023

153. Victor Lucas

154. The Babcock family

155. The Babcock family

156. CFC Farm & Home Center

157. Kreider Four Seasons Equipment

158. ART of Dance

159. Read Transportation

160. Cherry Street Building Supply

161. Cherry Street Building Supply

162. Cherry Street Building Supply

163. Cherry Street Building Supply

164. A&L Seal Coating

165. Thompson Auto Repair

166. Thompson Auto Repair

167. Culpeper County Emergency Services

168. C & C Outdoor Services LLC

169. Virginia Tree Specialist LLC

170. Olsen Fire Museum