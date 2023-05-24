The Culpeper Fireman's Parade returns at 6:30 p.m. tonight on Main Street, following a three year hiatus due to COVID. Lineup starts at 5 p.m.
This week also marks the return of the carnival at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, the largest annual fundraiser for Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, located on West Davis Street in town. The station will celebrate a century of service in 2024.
Ride All-U-Can until closing with armbands sold each night at the carnival. Thursday-Saturday armbands are $20. There will be a Saturday carnival matinee from 1-5 p.m. with armbands for $10. Come enjoy the rides, games and concessions.
Raffle tickets for the grand prize drawing are available for $1 each from any department member, at the the fairgrounds and at selected retailers. The $2,500 Grand Prize will be drawn at midnight Saturday, along with $1,000, $500 and two $100 prizes.
Parade line-up
1. JROTC Color Guard
2. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard
3. Culpeper Police Department
4. Culpeper Police Department
5. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department
6. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department
7. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department
8. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department
9. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department
10. Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department
11. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department
12. Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department
13. Tim Smith
14. Tim Chilton for sheriff
15. Chester Gap Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
16. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office
17. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office
18. Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Motor Unit
19. Rusty's Towing
20. Rusty's Towing
21. Rusty's Towing
22. Culpeper County Board of Supervisors
23. Town of Culpeper/Frank Reaves Mayor of Culpeper
24. VFW Post 2524
25. Girl Scout Troop 1811
26. 2023 Miss Angel of Mine, Breanna Tompkins
27. 2023 Petite Miss Green, Gracelyn Lamb
28. Rappahannock County Sheriff Office
29. Blessed Family Trucking LLC
30. Culpeper County Republican Party
31. Russ Rabb for Commonwealth's Attorney
32. Terese Matricardi for school board
33. Joseph "Joe" Watson for sheriff
34. Shiloh Church
35. Shiloh Church
36. Koons Automotive
37. Koons Automotive
38. Country Club of Culpeper
39. Kid Central
40. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue
41. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue
42. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue
43. Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue
44. Hook-N-Up Towing
45. Hook-N-Up Towing
46. Hook-N-Up Towing
47. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
48. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
49. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
50. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
51. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
52. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
53. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
54. VW-Cruiser's/Skyline Automotive
55. TOPS VA 0302 Culpeper
56. Terry Yowell, Commissioner of the Revenue
57. Culpeper County High School Band
58. Eastern View High School Band
59. Culpeper Petroleum Co-Op
60. Culpeper Petroleum Co-Op
61. Twirling Medallions
62. Rick’s Home Improvements
63. BOOM Fitness & BOOM Kidz
64. Carson Beard, Culpeper County Clerk of Circuit Court
65. Culpeper Animal Hospital
66. Weis Markets
67. Kelley A. Pearson for school board—Salem District
68. Professional FD
69. Payne's Laundromat
70. UVA Culpeper Hospital
71. Green Tops Inc.
72. Green Tops Inc.
73. Green Tops Inc.
74. Green Tops Inc.
75. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue
76. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue
77. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue
78. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue
79. Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue
80. Chick-Fil-A Culpeper Colonnade
81. John Murphey (Private owned fire truck)
82. Heels & Wheels LLC
83. Operation First Response
84. Cub Scouts Pack 196
85. Hazel River Church
86. Hazel River Church
87. Brandy Station VFD
88. Brandy Station VFD
89. Brandy Station VFD
90. Culpeper Blue Angels
91. Sperryville Vol Fire Department
92. Sperryville Vol Fire Department
93. 540 Athletic Club of Virgina
94. 540 Athletic Club of Virginia
95. 540 Athletic Club of Virginia
96. 540 Athletic Club of Virginia
97. Team Hustle
98. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
99. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
100. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
101. Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
102. Bounce with Us
103. Culpeper Warrior Wrestling Club
104. Ray's Automotive
105. Ray's Automotive
106. Ray's Automotive
107. The Arbors at Culpeper
108. Virginia State Police
109. Wise Services & Recycling LLC
110. Rice Tire
111. Tiger Fuel Company
112. 2023 Little Miss Greene, Lena Mitchell
113. 2023 Miss Junior Madison, Ally Cave
114. Sound Masters Entertainment
115. The Culpeper
116. The Dana Cruisers
117. Madison County Volunteer Fire Company
118. Eastern View FFA
119. Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Co. 11
120. Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Co. 11
121. 2023 Little Miss Madison, Brooklyn Watkins
122. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue
123. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue
124. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue
125. Salem Volunteer Fire and Rescue
126. 540 Diggers
127. 540 Diggers
128. 540 Diggers
129. 540 Diggers
130. 540 Diggers
131. 540 Diggers
132. 540 Diggers
133. 540 Diggers
134. 540 Diggers
135. 540 Diggers
136. Gertrude The Jeep (Veteran’s Tribute)
137. SERVPRO of Culpeper and Fauquier
138. 2023 Toddler Miss Madison
139. Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center E-911
140. Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
141. Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue
142. GFL Environmental
143. GFL Environmental
144. Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department
145. Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department
146. Culpeper County Democratic Committee
147. Culpeper County Democratic Committee
148. Missy White, Culpeper County Treasurer
149. Virginia Conservation Police
150. Young Life
151. Kinetic Industry Hydrovac
152. Greene County Tiny Miss 2023
153. Victor Lucas
154. The Babcock family
155. The Babcock family
156. CFC Farm & Home Center
157. Kreider Four Seasons Equipment
158. ART of Dance
159. Read Transportation
160. Cherry Street Building Supply
161. Cherry Street Building Supply
162. Cherry Street Building Supply
163. Cherry Street Building Supply
164. A&L Seal Coating
165. Thompson Auto Repair
166. Thompson Auto Repair
167. Culpeper County Emergency Services
168. C & C Outdoor Services LLC
169. Virginia Tree Specialist LLC
170. Olsen Fire Museum