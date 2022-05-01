21-year-old Leesburg man charged in death of his father

A 21-year-old Leesburg man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of his father on Saturday.

Town of Leesburg Police Dept. also charged Schuyler Lake with credit card theft, and credit card fraud in the death investigation of Dean Lake, 57, of Leesburg.

Schuyler Lake remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, according to a release early Sunday from police. There are no other persons of interest in this investigation at this time and there is no further danger to the community, police said.

Schuyler Lake was taken into custody Saturday, April 30 without incident in the area of Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway SE. The arrest was made just hours after Leesburg 911 received a call for service around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a suspicious event at a residence in the 400 block of South King Street.

Officers responded and located Dean Lake deceased with apparent trauma to his upper body. Police immediately started to look for the son due to mental and/or physical health concerns, according to a release.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703/771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. Remain anonymous via the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin messages with LPDTIP.