22 cartridge casings, 11 cartridges, 3 guns found at crime scene in fatal shooting

No fingerprints suitable for analysis were lifted from any of guns found at the scene. Blood found below a mailbox and on one of the firearms used could not be ruled out as belonging to Trajon Taylor.

More blood found on a Chrysler vehicle involved in the shooting could not be ruled out as belonging to Khaliq Clark. According to police, the vehicle was used to transport Clark to a hospital after he was wounded on the night of the shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting reportedly happened when an argument at Taylor’s Third Street residence between Taylor and four males, including Clark, turned violent.

Taylor was in the doorway of his house and the defendant was in front of him, according to earlier witness testimony in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The witness said he saw the flash of the muzzle and Taylor fall to the ground.

The witness testified he heard dozens more gunshots “coming through the house” and called 911. Taylor remained responsive for 10 to 15 minutes “then started fading away,” the witness said. Taylor died at the scene; his obituary lists his death date as Jan. 1, 2021.