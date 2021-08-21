22 cartridge casings, 11 cartridges, 3 guns found at crime scene in fatal shooting

Recent forensic evidence submitted in the upcoming second degree murder trial for 17-year-old defendant Khaliq Clark suggests substantial gunfire occurred on the night of the 2020 New Year’s Eve fatal shooting of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor.
Virginia Dept. of Forensic Science submitted a certificate of analysis for 22 cartridge casings and three guns recovered as evidence at the spread-out crime scene on residential Third Street in the town of Culpeper in the hours after the near-midnight shooting.
The older, mostly quiet neighborhood on the town’s west side along Virginia Avenue, close to the park, overlooks the courthouse where the second degree murder case is set to be tried starting Oct. 19.
Clark, a former Eastern View High School student, will be tried as an adult.
Found at the crime scene, according to the forensic evidence submitted July 13 to Culpeper Circuit Court, were a Glock Model 19 Gen 4 9mm Luger pistol with one magazine and 10 cartridges, another 9mm Luger pistol, a Grand Power Model Stribog 9mm Luger pistol with one magazine and one cartridge, 2 cartridge cases and a Protec laser attachment.
Analysis on the laser attachment used on one of the weapons involved in the shooting yielded a fingerprint, however the fingerprint was later found to be inconclusive, according to the department’s report.
No fingerprints suitable for analysis were lifted from any of guns found at the scene. Blood found below a mailbox and on one of the firearms used could not be ruled out as belonging to Trajon Taylor.
More blood found on a Chrysler vehicle involved in the shooting could not be ruled out as belonging to Khaliq Clark. According to police, the vehicle was used to transport Clark to a hospital after he was wounded on the night of the shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.
The shooting reportedly happened when an argument at Taylor’s Third Street residence between Taylor and four males, including Clark, turned violent.
Taylor was in the doorway of his house and the defendant was in front of him, according to earlier witness testimony in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The witness said he saw the flash of the muzzle and Taylor fall to the ground.
The witness testified he heard dozens more gunshots “coming through the house” and called 911. Taylor remained responsive for 10 to 15 minutes “then started fading away,” the witness said. Taylor died at the scene; his obituary lists his death date as Jan. 1, 2021.
The local student was raised by his aunt in Culpeper and moved to live with his sister in Newport News, where he graduated from high school. Taylor had wanted to join the army, according to his sister. Taylor is survived by his father, aunt and eight siblings. He was preceded in death by his mother.
The Star-Exponent reached out to the commonwealth attorney’s office for information in the upcoming trial in the murder case. They declined to comment.
Warrenton defense attorneys Mark Williams and Joseph Pricone are representing Clark, and also declined to comment at this time.
Several witnesses have been summoned by the Commonwealth, including law enforcement officers and neighbors, according to court records.
Clark has pleaded not-guilty in the case to murder in the second degree, shooting at an occupied building and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, first offense. He is being held at Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville pending trial.
In a separate case in Fauquier County, Clark is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the Oct. 6, 2020 shooting death in Warrenton of 21-year-old Derek De La Iglesia. The Fauquier trial is slated to start Dec. 6.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Allison Brophy Champion contributed to this report.
